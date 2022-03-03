UP Phase-VI: North Purvanchal votes today, eyes on Yogi & allies of SP, BJP

The sixth and penultimate phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday will put Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s influence to test in north Purvanchal.

A total of 676 candidates, including Adityanath, are in the fray in 57 constituencies spread across 10 districts, which will go to the polls in this phase.

Regional parties like the Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Nishad Party will be using their clout to help their senior partners — the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP, respectively.

The SBSP, which was a BJP ally in the 2017 Assembly elections, has joined hands with the SP this time, and has pitched candidates from nine seats going to the polls in this phase. Claiming to have a strong support of the Rajbhar community, the party has shown hopes to SP president Akhilesh Yadav of defeating the BJP with consolidation of non-Yadav other backward classes (OBCs) and Muslim votes, besides the support of smaller allies.

The BJP is banking on the agenda of development of Purvanchal region with projects like AIIMS and a fertiliser factory in Gorakhpur as well as an international airport in adjoining Kushinagar district.

BJP ally Nishad Party has fielded candidates on four seats, while another ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has fielded a candidate from one of the seats voting in this phase. In the Khadda segment, the Nishad Party is pitted against the SBSP.

In the last Assembly polls, BJP had won 46 of the 57 seats going to polls in this phase. BSP had won five, SP two, while one seat each was won by the Apna Dal (S), the SBSP, the Congress and an Independent.

The SP was the runner-up on 24 seats, the BSP on 19, the Congress on seven, the BJP six and independent on one.

In the 2012 Assembly elections, SP had won 32 seats, followed by BSP (9), BJP (8), Congress (5), Peace Party (2) and NCP (1). Among the constituencies voting on Thursday, all eyes will be on the Gorakhpur Urban seat from where chief minister Adityanath is contesting his first Assembly elections.

The SP has fielded Subhavati Shukla, wife of BJP leader late Upendra Dutt Shukla, against the CM with the hope that the “Thakur versus Brahmin” sentiment may help it.

Also, Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar is making his poll debut from Gorakhpur Urban as the candidate of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).

BSP veterans Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar are contesting from their traditional seats of Katehri and Akbarpur, respectively but as SP nominees this time.

Their performance will depend largely on the local Dalits and Yadavs who are traditional voters of the BSP and SP.

In Ballia Nagar, BJP state president Daya Shankar Singh is in the fray. The BJP had earlier denied a ticket to him and his wife Swati Singh from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow. Swati is sitting MLA from Sarojini Nagar and a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

In 2017, BJP’s Surendra Singh was elected MLA from Bairia in Ballia district but party denied ticket to him following his controversial remarks. He has turned rebel and is contesting as a candidate of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Congress state president and Takuhi Rai (Kaushi Nagar district) MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu is contesting from the seat again. As the party state chief, he is under pressure to retain the seat after winning it in 2012 and 2017.