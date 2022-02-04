Kannauj: SP bastion heads for another kaante ki takkar as former cop takes on SP old hand

One of the biggest stories to have come out of Kannauj in recent times are the raids on two perfume traders — SP MLC Pushpraj Jain “Pampi” and Peeyush Jain. Yet, this poll season, despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taunting the Samajwadi Party with his “itra waale mitra” line, a reference to the perfume trade that is loaded with communal overtones, in Bada Bazaar, Kannuj’s perfume hub, the raids hardly evoke any interest, with people dismissing it as “just a story for the media”.

At Gauri Sugandh shop in Bada Bazaar, Nishish Tewari, 42, and Nadeem, 40, both fourth-generation perfume traders and friends for years, sit together and chat as they usually do to fill out the afternoon hours. As the conversation veers round to elections, Nadeem says he doesn’t want to discuss politics and leaves.

Tewari then says, “I will definitely vote for the BJP because goons from a particular community and party have been reined in. Everyone knows that.”

Back at his shop, Mohammad Daud Yakub Perfume Sellers, Nadeem says, “I don’t understand this. People voted out the SP government which had brought in so much development for the state and the region. People only want religious politics.”

Bada Bazaar falls under Kannauj Sadar, a reserved seat where the BJP has fielded former IPS officer Asim Arun, who surprised everyone by taking voluntary retirement to join the BJP on January 8. The SP has fielded its sitting MLA, Anil Kumar Dohare, a three-time winner from the seat. The BSP has fielded first-time candidate Samarjit Singh.

The seat, part of the Kannauj parliamentary seat, has around 70,000 Dalits, 65,000 Muslims, 35,000 Yadavs, and around 65,000 non-Yadav OBCs like Pals, Lodhs and Kushwahas, among others. Among the forward castes are Brahmins (40,000), and Thakurs (10,000). While Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav was elected MP in 2014, in 2019, she lost to the BJP’s Subrat Pathak.

With the BJP banking on the forward-caste and non-Yadav OBC votes, and the SP on the Yadav and Muslim votes. the 70,000 Dalits will be a crucial factor. The seat goes to polls in the third phase of voting on February 20.

Though Arun is a new face in Kannauj, he hopes his record in the IPS — he was Commissioner of Police in Kanpur — and the fact that he represents the BJP will see him through. “The BJP has worked for security, respect and development. It is there for everyone to see. I have almost no experience in politics, but have a lot in administration. The difference between the SP and BJP is clear. Fark saaf hai (the difference is clear) between the past government and ours,” he told The Indian Express.

Arun will also hope the visible anti-incumbency against Dohare, the SP candidate, who is accused of being absent in the last five years, will work to his advantage.

In the 2017 election, Dohare had defeated the BJP’s Banwari Lal Dohare by a narrow margin of 2,454 votes. Many predict another “kaante ki takkar (close election)”, with all eyes on the BSP candidate and whether he will end up splitting the Opposition votes.

“If our candidate won at the height of the 2017 wave, I am sure he will win this time too. Though, it may be close,” admitted a local SP leader.

In Rangianpur, a Dalit-dominated village, Man Ashok, 50, a farmer, says, “I will vote for Behenji because she is our leader. I have voted for her every time, and will continue to do so.”

However, some say they will vote for the BJP’s Arun because he is a “clean officer from the Dalit community and we will be honoured if he becomes a minister” if the BJP comes to power.

Villagers talk of how he retired at the “peak of his career” and could have gone on to become the DGP of his state like his father Shriram Arun, who was made UP DGP twice –in 1996 and in 2000.

In the Shivaji Nagar area, which also falls in the district headquarters, Ram Vilas Pal, 49, a shopkeeper says his vote will be for the SP because the “BJP ignored Kannauj”. “During Akhilesh’s time this area was developed. Now, no new projects have been brought here and on top of that, whatever work was pending under the SP government has been left as it is. The government should not only work for Gorakhpur and Ayodhya, but also for Kannauj, Farrukhabad and other places. The government shouldn’t be biased,” says Pal.

His neighbour, Phoolvati Pal, however, says her vote will be for “Yogiji” because under this government, “the goons have disappeared”.

2017 results

Anil Kumar Dohare (SP): 99,635 (40.44%)

Banwari Lal Dohare (BJP): 97,181 (39.45%)

Anurag Singh (BSP): 44182 (17.93%)