UP Assembly election: Named in Congress’s first list for upcoming polls, former Bareilly Mayor joins SP

Former Bareilly Mayor and senior Congress leader Supriya Aron Saturday joined Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who also announced that she will contest the upcoming elections from the Bareilly Cantt seat.

Akhilesh welcomed Supriya, her husband and former Congress MP from Bareilly Pravin Singh Aron, and Rita Singh, the wife of late Raja Mahavir Singh, an MLA from the Sandila seat in Hardoi.

“I congratulate them on joining the SP. The SP has become strengthened because you are joining and we will form the government,” said Akhilesh. He added Rita and Pravin will also contest the election on SP tickets.

Supriya was among the Congress candidates in the first list announced by the party on January 13 for the polls. She had contested the 2012 state polls from the Bareilly Cantt seat and had stood fourth with 16,310 votes (10.59 per cent). The seat was won by BJP’s Rajesh Agarwal, who bagged 51,893 votes. Agarwal is currently the sitting MLA from the seat.

At a press conference, SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav formally announced that party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming election from Mainpuri’s Karhal seat. “He will win with a record-breaking margin and will reach the Vidhan Sabha,” said Ram Gopal.