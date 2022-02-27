UP Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins, all eyes on Ayodhya as polls enter fifth phase

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Phase 5 Polling news Live Updates: The fifth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began at 7 am on Sunday. A total of 61 constituencies across 12 districts is going to polls in this phase and around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 692 candidates in fray.

Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, and Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, are the districts to look out for in the fifth phase. Apart from these, voters from districts such as Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda will cast their votes.

Prominent faces in the fray include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is fighting it out from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district, Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda), and Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, from Rampur Khas seat of Pratapgarh.

The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 7, and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.