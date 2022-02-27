UP Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins, all eyes on Ayodhya as polls enter fifth phase

scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 27, 2022
UP Election 2022 Live, Uttar Pradesh Voter Percentage, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Fifth Phase Voting Live Updates: Around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 692 candidates in fray.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 27, 2022 7:19:37 am
Polling parties gather to collect polling material, a day before fourth phase voting. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Phase 5 Polling news Live Updates: The fifth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began at 7 am on Sunday. A total of 61 constituencies across 12 districts is going to polls in this phase and around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 692 candidates in fray.

Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, and Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, are the districts to look out for in the fifth phase. Apart from these, voters from districts such as Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda will cast their votes.

Prominent faces in the fray include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is fighting it out from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district, Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda), and Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, from Rampur Khas seat of Pratapgarh.

The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 7, and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

07:19 (IST)27 Feb 2022

People cast their votes in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections. Visuals from Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College - designated as a polling booth.

07:07 (IST)27 Feb 2022
Voting begins, all eyes on Ayodhya as polls enter fifth phase

Voting for fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections begins. 692 candidates in 61 assembly constituencies across 12 districts are in fray. Voters will decide the fate of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and others today.

07:01 (IST)27 Feb 2022
Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the Assembly elections. Follow this space to get all latest news and updates about the fifth phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh.

With completion of Sunday's polling, Uttar Pradesh will be done voting for 292 of the total 403-seat Assembly.

As part of the campaign for the fifth phase, the BJP top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited thepoll-bound constituencies.

Opposition party leaders such as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too took up extensive campaign trails. Congress president Sonia Gandhi too had digitally addressed voters of her Raebareli constituency.

