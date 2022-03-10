Looking back at 2017 results: Of 46 seats with less than 5,000 margin of victory, BJP won half

While accusing the BJP of “stealing votes”, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Tuesday alleged that the ruling party, in connivance with administrative officials, was trying to tamper with the EVMs in the 47 Assembly seats won by the BJP with a narrow margin of less than 5,000 votes in the 2017 elections.

The Indian Express analysed the results of the 2017 election and found that the margin of victory was less than 5,000 votes in 46 Assembly constituencies, with BJP winning 23 of them and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) one.

The SP had won with such a narrow margin in 12 constituencies, BSP on eight, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Congress each on one seat.

Also, the SP was runner-up on 14 such seats, BSP on eight and Congress on two seats.

The thinnest victory margin was 171 votes in Domariyaganj in Siddharthnagar district where BJP’s Raghvendra Pratap Singh had defeated BSP’s Saiyada Khantun.

In this election, Khatun is contesting on an SP ticket. Her rival, Singh, recently triggered a controversy. He said that “Hindus who would not vote for him has Muslim blood in their veins”.

Singh is state in-charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini, an outfit formed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In Meerapur, BJP’s Avtar Singh Bhadana had defeated SP’s Liyakat Ali by just 193 votes. BSP’s Nawazish Alam Khan, who finished third, had polled over 39,000

votes. Eight candidates, including Independents, had got more votes than the victory margin in Meerapur last time. Even NOTA had got 1,090 votes.

In Shrawasti, BJP’s Ram Feran had defeated SP’s Mohd Ramzan with 445 votes in 2017. While BJP has renominated Feran, the SP has now fielded Mohammad Aslam Rainee. Ramzan is also in the fray as a Congress nominee.

In Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC-reserved), BJP’s Shriram Sonkar had won with a margin of only 538 votes. Fearing anti-incumbency against Sonkar, BJP has fielded another candidate, Poonam Saroj.

The BJP had won Rampur Maniharan, an SC reserved seat, last time by only 595 votes. The party has renominated its sitting MLA, who is pitted against the RLD candidate, an ally of the SP.

In Nakkur, BJP’s Dharam Singh Saini had defeated Congress’ Imran Masood. This time, Saini is contesting from the same seat but as a nominee of the Samajwadi Party.

Other seats where BJP had won with a margin of 1,000-5,000 votes include Bhadohi (margin 1,105 votes), Patti (1,473), Barthana

(1,968), Tanda (1,725), Gainsari (2,303), Kanth (2,348), Badlapur (2,372), Pharendra (2,354), Moradabad Nagar (3,193), Dhaurahra (3,353), Aonla (3,546), Maholi (3,717), Patiyali (3,771), Bidhuna (3,910), Manjhanpur (4,160), Shahabad (4,250) and Gorakhpur Rural (4,410).

In total, BJP has replaced its sitting MLAs on six of these 23 seats. BJP is also contesting in Duddhi where its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had won with a margin of 1,085 votes in 2017.

Similarly, seats won by SP by less than 5,000 votes are Saharanpur Nagar (4,636), Najibabad (2,002), Sahaswan (4,269), Mahmoodabad (1,906), Unchahar (1,934), Isauli (4,241), Kannauj (2,454), Matera (1595), Atrauliya (2,367), Bansdeeh (1,687) and Jangipur (3,239).

BSP had won with thin margin in Dholana (3,576), Pratappur (2,654), Chillupar (3,359), Didarganj (3,645) and Lalganj (2,227).

Congress’s Rakesh Singh won from Harchandpur with a margin of 3,652 votes. He is contesting on a BJP ticket this time.

The thinnest victory margin among the non-BJP parties was 432 votes in Mant, where BSP candidate Shyam Sunder Sharma had defeated the RLD nominee.

In Mohanlalganj, SP had won with a margin of 530 votes. Party has replaced its sitting MLA, Ambrish Singh Pushkar, with former MP Sushila Saroj.

In Mubarakpur, BSP had won with 688 votes, and has replaced its candidate this time.

In such constituencies, a slight shift of floating votes can turn the tables. BJP had lost these seats with a small margin when there was a wave in its favour in 2017. But the party is fearing defeat in these seats this time due to anti-incumbency. A BJP leader admitted that “a slight shift of votes can change the equations in these seats”, but added, “In such seats, the party extensively implemented welfare schemes. CM Yogi Adityanath and several other ministers toured such constituencies with development schemes.”