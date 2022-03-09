Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Unnao Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pankaj Gupta. The Unnao seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Unnao ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

unnao Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhinav Kumar SP 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 4,13,20,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Asha Singh INC 2 Illiterate 45 Rs 16,85,442 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babita Kushwaha Jan Abhiyan Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 18,28,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Devendra Singh BSP 8 5th Pass 44 Rs 48,30,001 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Er. Pankaj Bajpai IND 1 Others 48 Rs 5,73,12,684 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Verma IND 2 10th Pass 37 Rs 61,01,667 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 58,000 ~ 58 Thou+ Pankaj Gupta BJP 6 Graduate 51 Rs 6,02,64,430 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 69,01,683 ~ 69 Lacs+ Suraj Vimal Rashtriya Teesara Vikalp Party 0 Graduate 41 Rs 56,200 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanmay Srivastava RASHTRIYA VIKLANG PARTY 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 1,45,660 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yuvraj Singh Chandel AAP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 27,45,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 9,69,528 ~ 9 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Unnao candidate of from Pankaj Gupta Uttar Pradesh. Unnao Election Result 2017

unnao Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pankaj Gupta BJP 1 Graduate 47 Rs 4,83,70,123 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 52,95,253 ~ 52 Lacs+ Ashutosh IND 0 Not Given 40 Rs 22,73,647 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balkrishna Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 24,79,221 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bimlesh IND 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 24,330 ~ 24 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manisha Deepak SP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 8,77,62,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 14,73,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Mohammad Ahamad IUML 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 40,35,168 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munni Lal IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 27,25,200 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj RASHTRIYA VIKLANG PARTY 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 7,09,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Padma Devi IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 6,70,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Tripathi BSP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 3,38,14,685 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Ram Prasad SHS 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 1,15,51,153 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,70,540 ~ 7 Lacs+ Shyaml Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 4,81,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar Pal IND 14 Graduate 57 Rs 13,57,78,409 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,713 ~ 7 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Unnao candidate of from Deepak Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Unnao Election Result 2012

unnao Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Deepak Kumar SP 3 Graduate 43 Rs 6,35,32,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 5,42,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Anuj Kumar Mishra IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,32,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anupam Lal JD(S) 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 5,36,627 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar AITC 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 90,25,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh BSKP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Kishor RLM 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 89,97,851 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Singh JKP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 3,22,533 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Gupta BJP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,96,98,050 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,48,329 ~ 11 Lacs+ Pankaj Pasi LJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 9,66,484 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pondu IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 21,12,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 21,45,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Naresh NCP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 10,45,178 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Seema Chauhan IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 63,007 ~ 63 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Pal Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 72 Rs 1,40,97,857 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Deepak Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 4,08,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Gaya Prasad ARVP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 93,521 ~ 93 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Jamuna MwSP 0 Literate 43 Rs 2,60,550 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Qamar Abbas All India Minorities Front 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 4,88,195 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt. Namrata Pathak BSP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 93,43,977 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt.sabiha IND 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 73,500 ~ 73 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

