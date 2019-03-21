Unjha BJP workers register protest against fielding ‘outsiders’

In what seems to be an open revolt in the Unjha unit of Mehsana BJP over the selection of the candidate for the bypoll to the high-profile Assembly constituency, a group of local workers have formed their own committee, which has registered a strong written objection against granting ticket to either Ashaben Patel or K C Patel, the party probables. Though the BJP is yet to formally declare its candidate for the Unjha bypoll, names of

Ashaben, who joined the BJP after resigning as Congress MLA in February, and K C Patel, Gujarat BJP general secretary from Patan district, are doing the rounds in the party.

As per sources, a group of around 100 BJP workers had gathered on Tuesday over the issue and formed a committee of nine persons that eventually shortlisted five local candidates for the bypoll. The committee passed a resolution to this effect and wrote to BJP Mehsana district unit chief Nitin Kharod.

In the letter, the committee has stated that they have come to know that the BJP was planning to field either Ashaben or K C Patel for the bypoll. It threatened that if any of the two leaders were given the party ticket, they will be forced to resign and field a local candidate against the BJP. It also stated that the party should give mandate to contest on its symbol to any of the five local persons selected by the committee.

Manu Patel, BJP’s Unjha taluka president, is one of the five persons whose names have been selected by the committee to contest the bypoll.

Manu confirmed that on Tuesday, around 100 leading party workers had gathered as they came to know that the party was planning to field either Ashaben or K C Patel for the Unjha bypoll. “The BJP got Ashaben resign from the Congress and took her into the party fold. We have no objection against her entry, but, the local workers are unhappy over the party (possibly) fielding her for the bypoll. Because, as per current situation, Ashaben might lose if she contests the election from Unjha. It is our demand that any of the five reputed party workers selected by the committee should be given the ticket. Neither we (workers) nor the people of Unjha will tolerate (an) outsider or a parachute candidate.”

On opposition to the name of K C Patel, who is party’s state general secretary, Manu said that eventually he is also an outsider.

When asked if this would not amount to indiscipline that may attract punishment in the BJP, Manu said, “Discipline was there in the party. It is no longer there. You bring a person from the Congress and then directly make him/her a candidate. Where is the discipline in the party,” he asked.

Confirming the development, BJP’s Mehsana district unit chief Kharod said that they have received the representation from “the committee”.

“Their demand is to have a local candidate for the seat…They are (currently) opposing, but once the party issues a ticket (to any candidate), they will start working for the party,” Kharod said.