Unite to decide poll results: BJP leader to Brahmins

Stating that parties that “sidelined Brahmins have turned to dust”, senior BJP leader and former minister Jay Narayan Vyas on Sunday urged the community to unite and become a deciding factor in the elections.

In a statement that was read out at the annual conference of Akhil Bhartiya Audichya Mahasabha, a Brahmin outfit, the BJP leader warned the community that if they failed to unite, “it would remain only for namesake”.

“Today, our young generation is struggling against reservation where government jobs are very limited. On the other hand, those following caste and number politics have set aside abilities and given birth to the theory of winnability in elections. As a result, even senior and influential Brahmin leaders are being finished from politics, one by one. If this continues, then in a democracy where laws affecting all of us are framed, Brahmins will remain only for namesake.”

“We are not involved in politics as united. Already the numbers are very low and then Brahmins are divided in different parties. We have almost destroyed our power of unity. I believe that we should get involved in politics and public administration with passion. We should not get discouraged thinking our numbers are very low,” he added.

“The importance of strength of numbers cannot be ruled out in democracy, and perhaps for this reason in the last 30 to 40 years, Brahmins have distanced themselves or has been kept away from government and power which is government jobs and the government framing the laws. Due to this, the community has been disappointed. There are no jobs, and for politics we need numbers. But to change this, even today we have the voice and behaviour to influence other societies,” he said.

Referring to Brahmins holding important positions all through out the history, he said, “There was a time when the BJP that is today ruling the country was known as a party of Brahmins and Baniyas. The contribution of Brahmins in the Congress and other parties is also appreciative,” he said. “This has been a history of our politics that all the parties who have won elections with the support of Brahmins and then later sidelined them have turned to dust,” he added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vyas said that he could not attend the conference in Indore due to his election responsibility and therefore his statement was read out at the one-day conference.