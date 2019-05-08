Unfortunate Modi using forces’ success for political gains: Ex-IAF man from Gujarat joins Congress

Toggle Menu
“Dragging the armed forces into politics is not in national interest. It is against the Army’s ethics, rules and traditions,” said Kaushik, who has also been the joint secretary of Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad — considered close to the BJP.

Retired sergeant Anil Kaushik, who worked as an engineer for over 17 years in the Indian Air Force, joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of state party president Amit Chavda.

Addressing media persons, Kaushik, who has also been the joint secretary of Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad — considered close to the BJP — said it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using the achievements of the armed forces for political gains of his party in elections.

Kaushik added that the topmost priority of the Army is to defend the nation from external aggression, irrespective of which party is in power. “The armed forces deployed at the border don’t take order from politicians to retaliate when there is aggression. And the Army has been giving proper reply in its own language to the enemy even when the BJP was not in power,” he said.

The former sergeant, who had participated in several “airborne operations, now called surgical strikes”, further said that Modi, who came to power on development plank, was now totally silent on the issue and instead, provoking people’s sentiment by raising the bogey of Pakistan and demanding votes on the achievements of the Army.

On Modi’s claims that Pakistan returned Wing Commander Abhinandan because of the pressure the from BJP government, he said there are two more examples. “One of them is Wing Commander Ram Pal who had landed in the Pakistani territory chasing fighter aircrafts in 1990s and had to be returned to India immediately.  But Congress never claimed credit for the sacrifices of the armed forces for its own political benefits,” he remarked.

