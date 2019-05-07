‘Unethical FB campaign’: Punjab Congress asks EC to cancel Sunny Deol’s candidature

THE PUNJAB Congress has submitted a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) demanding cancellation of BJP’s contender from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol’s candidature, alleging that a Facebook campaign for the actor was being operated in an “unethical manner”.

Speaking to the media Monday, state Congress vice-president Himanshu Pathak said Deol had not given this information about a social media page to the EC, which is mandatory. He said that the page titled ‘Fans of Sunny Deol’ was created on Facebook on April 30, through which — he alleged — lakhs of rupees are being spent on Deol’s social media campaign.

He claimed that Facebook had even discontinued two ads about Deol’s campaign.

“These ads were not carrying details of the persons paying for these ads,” claimed Pathak, adding that there are several more ads about Deol on Facebook for which there is no accountability either.

In his complaint, he stated that a candidate can spend only Rs 70 lakh on his/her campaign but due to this Facebook page, Deol had crossed this limit and hence, his candidature must be cancelled under Section 10A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“There are chances of black money being used on Sunny’s campaign by BJP because it wants to defeat PPCB president Sunil Jakhar — who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Gurdaspur — by using unfair means as Jhakhar has defeated the agenda of communal polarisation of Punjab Badal (former CM PS Badal),” alleged Pathak.

State BJP president Shwait Malik could not be reached for comment on the issue.