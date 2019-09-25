Unemployment not as big an issue as it is being made out to be: Khattar

FACING HEAT from the Opposition which cited the plight of youths traveling hundreds of kilometres to take a recent exam held by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for clerical posts, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said they would try to set up exam centres near districts and examine the possibility of online tests.

With less than a month to go before Assembly polls, the Opposition also raised the issue of unemployment, but Khattar said that “unemployment is not an big an issue as its being projected”.

The Opposition said five youths had died in separate accidents while on their way to or returning after taking the test, adding that around 15 lakh youths, who had appeared for 4,878 posts of clerks, had to go to far-off centres. Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit president Naveen Jaihind sought Rs 1 crore as compensation for each of deceased’s families.

Citing figures maintained for allowance to youths under a government scheme, the chief minister said, “There are 80,000 unemployed persons who have done graduation or post graduation.” However, he added that the figure for the unemployed who had done just their matriculation could be bigger.

Referring to new statics released by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said that “the number of unemployed has crossed 20 lakh”. Quoting CMIE figures, he said, “Leaving behind many other states, unemployment in Haryana has taken the shape of an epidemic. Latest statistics reveal that Haryana has more unemployed than even states with bigger population like Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. For example, Punjab has 11.24 lakh unemployed whereas in Haryana with a smaller population, the total number of unemployed has 20.20 lakh. Out of these, 4.5 lakh unemployed are either graduates or with a higher degree.”

Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala has repeatedly raised the issue of far-off exam centres. Opposition leaders even shared photos of over-crowded buses during exam days. However, Khattar on Tuesday said that exams were planned in other places and not home districts of applicants to prevent the possibility of cheating.

While talking about the economic slowdown in the country, the chief minister said that this “cycle of happenings take place after every few years and many countries are currently facing it”. He said that the Centre has taken various steps to check the situation, adding that the GDP in Haryana is higher than the national average so there won’t be any adverse impact here.

Priority to Haryana youths in govt jobs will be examined: CM

The chief minister announced that they would examine the possibility of giving priority to youths from Haryana in government jobs. “We will get it legally examined,” he said.

Khattar also said that a human resource ministry will be set up to keep records of individuals keeping in view their qualifications and expertise for better utilisation of human resources. “Haryana will be the first state to have such ministry,” he added.