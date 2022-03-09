Unchahar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Unchahar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Unchahar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Manoj Kumar Pandey. The Unchahar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Unchahar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

unchahar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akshay Pratap Singh IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 46,65,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Amaresh Bahadur IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 7,66,942 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarpal Maurya BJP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 3,06,98,415 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 68,60,825 ~ 68 Lacs+ Anjali Maurya BSP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 16,88,591 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul Singh INC 4 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,32,24,252 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ayodhya Prashad IND 2 8th Pass 60 Rs 26,78,900 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaushalendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 10,83,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Pandey SP 2 Graduate 47 Rs 16,26,48,132 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 1,96,44,235 ~ 1 Crore+ Pankaj Kumar Patel Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 4,66,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 32,15,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Singh AAP 2 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,07,25,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Kumar Gupta IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 17,74,333 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 3,54,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Unchahar candidate of from Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh. Unchahar Election Result 2017

unchahar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manoj Kumar Pandey SP 1 Doctorate 42 Rs 10,44,43,182 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,12,959 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajay Pal Singh INC 1 Graduate 47 Rs 23,83,77,151 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 4,49,00,305 ~ 4 Crore+ Amar Nath IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh Rashtriya Janadhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 20,437 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Pal IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 4,58,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo.junaid Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 30,19,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 19,80,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Radheshyam RLD 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 9,87,008 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pal IND 0 Literate 67 Rs 18,33,410 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 36 Rs 3,01,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ Utkrist Maurya BJP 1 Graduate 31 Rs 2,47,13,776 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,05,677 ~ 13 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar Manavtawadi Samaj Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,14,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Vikram Singh BSP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 4,42,17,904 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,66,52,290 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Unchahar candidate of from Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh. Unchahar Election Result 2012

unchahar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manoj Kumar Pandey SP 3 Graduate 37 Rs 7,13,70,849 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,97,06,795 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajay Pal Singh INC 1 Graduate 40 Rs 16,01,13,196 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 2,48,92,283 ~ 2 Crore+ Anil Kumar AD 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devnath IJP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,10,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar MwSP 0 Literate 29 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Prasad JKP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 4,55,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girish Chandra JD(U) 0 Others 60 Rs 1,28,58,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagat Pal Yadav RSBP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 26,56,045 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Bahadur Singh IND 3 10th Pass 44 Rs 76,70,926 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 10,30,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Kamla Devi RKSP 0 Literate 53 Rs 55,68,772 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nand Lal LJP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 7,22,400 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pal IND 0 Literate 62 Rs 4,27,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 43,69,125 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 2,21,602 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ratnakar Singh IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Shanker Chaudhray IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 31,97,300 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 6,06,313 ~ 6 Lacs+ Utkrista Maurya BSP 1 12th Pass 28 Rs 1,40,38,190 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Unchahar Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Unchahar Assembly is also given here..