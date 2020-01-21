Unable to get poll symbol of choice, JJP not to contest Delhi elections

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said his candidates may lose if they fight on an unfamiliar party symbol. (File) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said his candidates may lose if they fight on an unfamiliar party symbol. (File)

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced it would not contest the upcoming Delhi polls due to issues with the party’s election symbol.

The party in a tweet said the election symbols of “key” and “pair of slippers”, on which its candidates had fought polls earlier, were reserved by other outfits for the Delhi elections.

The JJP has been recognised as a “state party” in Haryana by the Election Commission and allotted “key” as its reserved symbol in the state.

“We had requested the Election Commission of India to allot us “key” or “slippers” as poll symbol for the Delhi elections, but were told that both these were unavailable as they had been reserved by other outfits,” said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala.

He said the ECI informed the party Monday that the “cup and saucer”, another symbol it asked for, was also not available.

“If our candidates fight the polls on a new symbol, they may lose,” Chautala said.

Chautala, whose party is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, said the JJP will extend support to the saffron party in the Delhi polls.

“We need to strongly oppose the forces that are trying to mislead the public on the issues of CAA and NRC,” he said.

The Delhi elections will be held on February 8, and the results will be declared days later on February 11.

(With inputs with PTI)

