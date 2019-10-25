Uma Bharti warns BJP: Victory cannot exonerate Gopal Kanda; people with us should be clean

With the BJP trying to muster numbers to form the government in Haryana where it failed to get majority in the October 21 election, voices of caution started coming from its senior leaders. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and former Union Minister Uma Bharti warned the party leadership against hobnobbing with leaders like Gopal Kanda, an independent MLA who is accused in two suicide cases.

“Victory in an election cannot exonerate Gopal Kanda. There are many factors involved in a win in an election… I would appeal to the BJP that it should not forget its principles, Bharti who is currently in the Himalayas on the banks of Ganga river, tweeted.

Maintaining that BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gained a remarkable feat in Haryana, Bharti said: “There should be a BJP government in Haryana. But people who are with us also should be clean like our party workers.”

According to Bharti, the court is yet to pass judgment on the cases against Kanda. She said a victory in the election cannot be taken as exoneration of the candidate.

With the party falling short of majority in the 90-member Assembly — it won 40 seats — the BJP is trying to woo Independent MLAs to stake claim to form the government.

As the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats, has not yet clarified its position, the BJP is considering roping in Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, who won the Sirsa seat.

Kanda has been accused of abetting the suicide of a young air hostess in 2012. The suicide note of the girl has alleged that Kanda harassed and “misused her”. In February 2013, the air hostess’s mother, too, committed suicide.

In March 2014, the Delhi High Court dropped charges of sexual exploitation against Kanda and released him on bail. But he continues to face trial on other charges.