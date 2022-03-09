Ukhrul (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ukhrul (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ukhrul Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur. The Ukhrul seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

ukhrul Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur INC 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 36,45,23,294 ~ 36 Crore+ / Rs 76,975 ~ 76 Thou+ Letsei Haokip AITC 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 18,40,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ M. Worthington LJP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 2,72,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Samuel Risom Naga Peoples Front 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,68,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 70,00,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ Somatai Shaiza BJP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,44,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ukhrul candidate of from Samuel Risom Manipur. Ukhrul Election Result 2012

ukhrul Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Samuel Risom NPF 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 45,00,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 66,00,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ Aleng A.s. Shimray NCP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 61,40,141 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aleng Shimrah MSCP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 49,74,577 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alfred Kan-ngam Arthur INC 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 7,88,20,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ D. Shaija BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 58,03,527 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,350 ~ 6 Lacs+ S.somatai AITC 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,52,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

