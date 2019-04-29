Ujiarpur, Bihar: NDA ‘vikas’ resonates in Kushwaha’s seat, especially with women

At BALIGAON Mushahari Chowk in Patepur, Ujiarpur, it is only politics that is discussed in the road-side stalls. Sitting at a tea shop, Ranjeet Rai, a farmer, is busy attacking PM Narendra Modi, cracking jokes about the “Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account”. He says he visited the bank after opening an account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana to enquire if Rs 15 lakh had been credited. The account, Rai informs, still has zero balance.

The Ujiarpur Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a tough fight between Nityanand Rai, a prominent Yadav face of the BJP, and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha, the sitting MP of Karakat, who has chosen it as his second seat because of the nearly three lakh OBC Kushwaha population.

Of the constituency’s six Assembly segments, the RJD and JD(U) had won three seats each in the 2015 Assembly polls.

“Hindus were never threatened under Mughal or British rule,” Rai says, wondering why the BJP believes Hindus should stand united. He also asks why former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra got bail in the fodder scam case while RJD chief Lalu Prasad did not. “Bihar ke sher (Lalu) ko jail mein daal diya (the lion of Bihar has been put behind bars),” Rai says, as shopkeeper Ajay Kumar prods him to tell more. Rai has many such punchlines to share. He offers one: “All ponds have dried up. How will the lotus bloom?”

Just as another round of tea is ordered, an RLSP vehicle carrying a group of nukkad-natak (street theatre) artistes stops by. Led by Rukshana Parbeen from Buxar, the team has been campaigning for the RJD and its allies since the first phase of the polls. Fellow artists Ramashanker, Navin, Rustam, Arvind and Upendra stand in a circle to perform their first act — a song criticising demonetisation and inflation. “Gangaji ke ghat par mila ek kisan, maine puchha uska naam to bola main hoon Hindustan, katora liye khada tha (I met a farmer on the banks of Ganga. When I asked his name, he said he was Hindustan, he was standing with a bowl in his hand)….” As the crowd applauds the performance, Parbeen says the list of places where shows have to be staged and the content were provided by political parties. The group is holding 10-12 shows daily.

A few metres away, a group of women, however, hold a different opinion. “Now we have electricity, our children can study, we already have roads. The NDA government has done a lot of work,” says Baligaon resident Kiran Devi, adding several women disagree with their husbands on the choice of candidates.

Fifteen kilometres away from Baligaon, at a small village market in the Sarairanjan Assembly segment of Ujiarpur, people are waiting for BJP national president Amit Shah to arrive. Tents have been put up at the high school to provide shade to the crowd. As the chopper approaches the school, young boys and girls rush to the helipad to catch a glimpse of Shah, who has arrived along with Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

The two leaders address the crowd along with the BJP’s Ujiarpur candidate, Nityanand Rai. While Sushil Modi says he is witnessing a “bigger (Narendra Modi) wave in 2019 than (he saw in) 2014”, Rai believes “this election belongs to deshpremi and vikaspremi (country lovers and development lovers)”. Shah, on the other hand, dwells at length on the BJP’s strong policies on national security post the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

But it is the social math of the constituency that makes the battle in Ujiarpur so intense. While in 2014, Rai had won the seat beating the RJD’s Alok Mehta, Kushwaha hopes the dominance of MYK (1 lakh-odd Muslims, around 1.5 lakh Yadavs and about 3 lakh Kushwaha voters) will turn the tide in his favour. The BJP is looking to split the Yadav and Kushwaha votes and add it to the NDA’s base comprising upper castes Bhumihars, Brahmins and Baniyas.