Toggle Menu
Udit Raj: If vacancies not being filled for the last 4-5 years, should I not speakhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/udit-raj-if-vacancies-not-being-filled-for-the-last-4-5-years-should-i-not-speak-5691427/

Udit Raj: If vacancies not being filled for the last 4-5 years, should I not speak

"Rahul ji had also told me two times that you are in the wrong party. Now I’m wondering whether they were right and I was wrong," Udit Raj said.

SC/ST under-represented in govt jobs: BJP MP Udit Raj
It is not possible to advertise my symbol in such a short time, and I fight elections to win: Udit Raj

Denied a ticket by the BJP, MP Udit Raj says he cannot help Dalits and the poor if he is not in a position of power.

Why were you denied ticket?

I am not sure. Have I been denied it for supporting Dalit protests against (dilution of) SC/ST Act, holding a rally against sealing, supporting equal rights for women in Sabarimala or being the second-best MP in India in terms of performance?

Don’t some actions amount to taking an anti-party line?

If vacancies are not being filled for the last four-five years, should I not speak? I have come out as a voice for society, not to fulfill my desires. SC says women should be allowed inside a temple, half the population cannot be denied rights in the name of religion. Have I said something wrong? Click here for more election news

Advertising

What is next? Joining AAP, Congress?

I have not decided yet. I had a conversation with (Arvind) Kejriwal on the phone. He told me to remember the time he said I will be denied a ticket. Rahul ji had also told me two times that you are in the wrong party. Now I’m wondering whether they were right and I was wrong.

North West Delhi seat: Hans Raj Hans, singer who upstaged Udit Raj at last minute

BJP might say you can serve party without a ticket.

I raise my voice for Dalits and the poor, how will I help them if I don’t get any position?

Why not fight as an Independent?

It is not possible to advertise my symbol in such a short time, and I fight elections to win.

Your supporters have been accused of creating a ruckus in the BJP office.

This was done against my decision.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 North West Delhi seat: Hans Raj Hans, singer who upstaged Udit Raj at last minute
2 Maharashtra: 61% turnout in 14 Lok Sabha seats
3 Made to wait, then dropped: How ‘Chowkidar’ Udit Raj was outfoxed