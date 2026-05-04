Udharbond Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Comments by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on “polarisation” and targeting “Miyas” have triggered a major political row, with the Opposition accusing the BJP of attempting voter suppression during the electoral roll revision process.
Udharbond Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Udharbond Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Udharbond seat include Ajit Singh, Dilip Kumar Ree, and Rajdeep Goala from major parties like INC, SUCI(C), and BJP.
In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Bharatiya Janta Party Mihir Kanti Shome, Indian National Congress Ajit Singh, Independent Rahul Roy and others. In the last Udharbond Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party party’s Mihir Kanti Shome won by a margin of 2,685 votes. The Indian National Congress’s Ajit Singh was the runner up securing 59,060 votes.
The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,51,157, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Udharbond seat.
Udharbond Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting
Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Udharbond assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.
Live Udharbond Election Results
Udharbond (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List
Check here the Udharbond constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.
udharbond CANDIDATE LIST 2026
Udharbond Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up
Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Udharbond.
udharbond RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise
Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.
|Sr.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|State
|Party
|Status
|1
|BAJALI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|2
|BHAWANIPUR-SORBHOG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|3
|BAKSA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|4
|MANAS
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|5
|BARPETA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|6
|CHENGA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|7
|MANDIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|8
|PAKABETBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|9
|BEHALI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|10
|BISWANATH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|11
|GOHPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|12
|ABHAYAPURI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|13
|BONGAIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|14
|SRIJANGRAM
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|15
|BORKHOLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|16
|DHOLAI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|17
|KATIGORAH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|18
|LAKHIPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|19
|SILCHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|20
|SONAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|21
|UDHARBOND
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|22
|MAHMORA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|23
|SONARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|24
|BIJNI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|25
|SIDLI CHIRANG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|26
|DALGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|27
|MANGALDAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|28
|SIPAJHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|29
|DHEMAJI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|30
|JONAI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|31
|SISSIBORGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|32
|BILASIPARA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|33
|BIRSING-JARUA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|34
|DHUBRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|35
|GAURIPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|36
|GOLAKGANJ
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|37
|CHABUA-LAHOWAL
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|38
|DIBRUGARH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|39
|DULIAJAN
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|40
|KHOWANG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|41
|NAHARKATIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|42
|TINGKHONG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|43
|HAFLONG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|44
|DUDHNOI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|45
|GOALPARA EAST
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|46
|GOALPARA WEST (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|47
|JALESWAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|48
|BOKAKHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|49
|DERGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|50
|GOLAGHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|51
|KHUMTAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|52
|SARUPATHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|53
|ALGAPUR-KATLICHERRA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|54
|HAILAKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|55
|BINNAKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|56
|HOJAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|57
|LUMDING
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|58
|JORHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|59
|MARIANI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|60
|TEOK
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|61
|TITABOR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|62
|BOKO-CHAYGAON (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|63
|CHAMARIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|64
|HAJO-SUALKUCHI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|65
|KAMALPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|66
|PALASBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|67
|RANGIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|68
|DIMORIA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|69
|DISPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|70
|GUWAHATI CENTRAL
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|71
|JALUKBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|72
|NEW GUWAHATI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|73
|BOKAJAN (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|74
|DIPHU (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|75
|HOWRAGHAT (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|76
|BAOKHUNGRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|77
|DOTMA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|78
|GOSSAIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|79
|KOKRAJHAR (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|80
|PARBATJHORA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|81
|BIHPURIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|82
|DHAKUAKHANA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|83
|LAKHIMPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|84
|NOWBOICHA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|85
|RONGONADI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|86
|MAJULI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|87
|JAGIROAD (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|88
|LAHARIGHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|89
|MORIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|90
|BARHAMPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|91
|DHING
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|92
|KALIABOR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|93
|NAGAON-BATADRABA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|94
|RAHA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|95
|RUPAHIHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|96
|SAMAGURI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|97
|BARKHETRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|98
|NALBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|99
|TIHU
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|100
|DEMOW
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|101
|NAZIRA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|102
|SIBSAGAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|103
|BARCHALLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|104
|DHEKIAJULI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|105
|NADUAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|106
|RANGAPARA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|107
|TEZPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|108
|MANKACHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|109
|KARIMGANJ NORTH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|110
|KARIMGANJ SOUTH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|111
|PATHARKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|112
|RAM KRISHNA NAGAR (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|113
|GORESWAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|114
|TAMULPUR (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|115
|DIGBOI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|116
|DOOM DOOMA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|117
|MAKUM
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|118
|MARGHERITA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|119
|SADIYA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|120
|TINSUKIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|121
|BHERGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|122
|MAZBAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|123
|TANGLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|124
|UDALGURI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|125
|AMRI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|126
|RONGKHANG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits.
Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits.
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online.
Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly.
Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.