Uddhav to address five rallies in three constituencies ahead of phase 1 voting

AHEAD OF the first phase of the polling in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is set to address five rallies in three constituencies, starting Sunday.

Advertising

Sena leaders said Uddhav will address two rallies each in Ramtek and Chandrapur in Vidarbha. Sena has fielded sitting MP Krupal Tumane from Ramtek and BJP’s Hansraj Ahir is contesting from Chandrapur.

A party leader said that locations have been chosen tactfully so that these rallies are able to cover four Lok Sabha constituencies in Vidarbha. “On Sunday, Uddhavji’s two rallies in Ramtek will also help the Nagpur candidate — BJP’s Nitin Gadkari. The two rallies on Monday in Chandrapur will cover Chandrapur and Yavatmal-Washim constituencies,” the leader added.

The Sena said that Uddhav will address a rally at Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai on Tuesday for party candidate Arvind Sawant, who is contesting from Mumbai South.

On Friday, Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray campaigned at Darvha in Yavatmal for Bhavna Gawli — the Sena candidate from Yavatmal-Washim. He had also campaigned at Ramtek on Thursday. “Besides, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Gadkari will address two separate rallies in Ramtek on Sunday,” the leader said.

On April 11, Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal-Washim will go to polls.