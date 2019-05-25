Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena MPs to attend NDA meeting in Delhi today

A day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, BJP chief Amit Shah invited Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with newly elected MPs on Saturday.

Advertising

Sena leaders said the party chief, along with Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and newly elected party MPs and Rajya Sabha members will attend the NDA meeting on Saturday in Delhi. It is likely that discussions on the cabinet portfolios will take place in the meeting, said a Sena leader.

The leader added that the cabinet portfolios should be allotted immediately. “So that it will be beneficial for us during the assembly polls that are likely to be held in October,” said the leader.

Meanwhile, the Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and Amit Shah’s political management skills for the historic victory of the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. “People decided and voted for Modi to make him Prime Minister again. This success is of Modi’s popularity and Amit Shah’s political management skills… The opposition parties raised issues, ranging from unemployment to those pertaining to farmers, but people accepted Modi as the suitable leader to resolve these issues. The Congress ruled the country for 60 years… why not give five years more to Modi? People have showed extreme confidence in Modi,” said the editorial.

“The Sena has been part of the NDA. It kept raising the issues concerning the people and nation but never acted in a way that will develop cracks in the NDA. We are firm on our stand today also,” the editorial added.