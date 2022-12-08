scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Modi on Gujarat victory, says projects `taken away’ from Maha helped

The result in Gujarat was on expected lines and the election was once again fought under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership which was the reason why people voted in large numbers, Thackeray, a former BJP ally, said in a statement.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said, "I congratulate the BJP and PM Modi for the victory in Gujarat which is record-breaking and historic." (File)
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in Gujarat elections while saying that projects “taken away” from Maharashtra contributed to the result.

The result in Gujarat was on expected lines and the election was once again fought under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership which was the reason why people voted in large numbers, Thackeray, a former BJP ally, said in a statement here.

“I congratulate the BJP and PM Modi for the victory in Gujarat which is record-breaking and historic,” he said.

He also took a jibe at the BJP government at the Centre by saying that “the projects which were taken away to Gujarat from Maharashtra also helped in the victory.”

The opposition parties in Maharashtra have been targeting the BJP over the state recently losing some big-ticket industrial projects to Gujarat.

The Aam Aadmi Party divided votes in Gujarat and it clearly benefited the BJP, the Sena leader further remarked.

Modi was visiting Maharashtra on December 11 and he was expected to make major announcements with an eye on the Mumbai civic polls, the Sena chief further said.

