Udayanraje Bhosale, NCP candidate from Satara: ‘Name a person who can do better, will withdraw’

NCP leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale, who is seeking a third term from Satara, says his party is geared up to bring more development projects to the region. He tells Ajay Jadhav that this election is all about rescuing democracy from the clutches of the “tyrannical” government at the Centre.

Why is Satara, to be specific the city, lacking in development when compared to any other city in west Maharashtra?

Several infrastructure development works are on in the city itself. There is a grade separator work going on in the city. Also, the height of the Kaas Dam is being raised to increase its water storage capacity to meet the rising water needs of the city. The problem is that other cities (in western Maharashtra) have municipal corporations, but Satara civic body is yet to get that status.

Satara city falls alongside the national highway that connects Mumbai to Bengaluru. Development is perceptible in all cities along the highway, but why is that not the case with Satara?

The development of Pune is almost complete and now it will shift to Satara. We are geared up to take the challenge of development process that would gain momentum now on. Road and rail projects to improve connectivity have already been undertaken.

Why were issues pertaining to Satara not raised in Lok Sabha?

Everyone knows that those in power did not allow the Opposition to speak in the Lok Sabha. There is no discussion possible in the way the sessions were run by the ruling party representatives… The decisions on demonetisation or GST were taken and implemented without discussion (in Lower House) and we could see the results. So many citizens suffered because of these…(However, as the MP from Satara) I cannot brush-off my responsibilities, so I tried to get development works done at the ground level here.

Why should voters re-elect you?

Why not? I have done the best for Satara so far. In fact, I have publicly urged people here to name a person who (they think) could do better than me…I will withdraw (my candidature) and extend support to that candidate. I will also campaign for the person. But there should be someone really better than me.

What should the voters consider while voting for you — your party, you as a person or your legacy as the descendent of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji?

I would always want the voters to elect me on my personal credentials and not as a Raje — one from the royal family. I believe in doing issue-based social work and not just politics. Politics gives a platform to carry out that social work effectively. I will continue to do social work on issues close to the people of Satara.

Why did you not try to establish yourself as a national leader?

This country is because of its citizens… One might get elected as legislator or as an MP, but the elected representatives must not forget that they are (in power). At present, the country is been given to the (businessmen) Ambani’s and Adani’s by paralysing the citizens. There is a dire need of change in power to save our democracy.

Do you see a difference between this election and the previous ones?

This is not just an election. This is a movement to save the democracy that we were able to establish after a prolonged struggle. In the last five years, there was no democracy. We have to again fight to get the country out of clutches of slavery of those presently in power. They are self-proclaimed tyrants.