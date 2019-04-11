Andhra poll violence: Two killed in TDP-YSRCP clashes, Assembly Speaker allegedly assaulted

At least two people were killed in poll-related violence in Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday after TDP and YSRCP factions clashed outside a polling booth.

Similar incidents of violence were reported at many places across the state, including Guntur district, where Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao was allegedly attacked by YSRCP activists, who accused him of urging voters at Inumetla village to vote for the TDP.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP of intimidating voters to reduce the voting percentage as it would benefit them. However, YSRCP leaders accused TDP leaders of beating up its polling agents to prevent YSRCP supporters from voting for their party.

At Gurazala in Guntur district, a clash between TDP and YSRCP polling agents erupted when a man, who brought his father to the polling booth, told him to vote for YSRCP but the man refused and insisted on voting for TDP. An argument broke out between the duo and agents of both parties attacked each other. The TDP agents threw furniture at YSRCP agents who insisted that the elderly man vote for their party.

When polling started today at 7 am, many EVMs did not function properly, resulting in a delay in voting for nearly half an hour at nearly 110 voting booths across the state.

At Guntakal in Anantapur, Jana Sena Party candidate Madhusudan Gupta threw an EVM machine after he alleged that it did not display the names and photos of candidates properly. He was later arrested.

Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said the faulty EVMs have been replaced and polling is underway. He said that a few incidents of tension and disturbances at various polling stations were controlled by paramilitary and local police.

Polling is going on in 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, polling is going on peacefully in Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats.