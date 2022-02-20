Two ITBP personnel on poll duty injured in IED blast in Manipur

Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on election duty in Manipur sustained injuries in an IED blast in the Kakching district on Sunday.

The police said the incident occurred at around 9 pm along the Imphal-Sugnu road in the Wangoo area when the ITBP personnel were on routine patrol duty.

The injured ITBP personnel have been taken to a private hospital in Kakching district headquarters.

A senior police officer of the Kakching district said the security measures have been stepped up in the aftermath of the incident. The district SP along with other police officers were rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Elections in Manipur will be held in two phases, on February 28 and March 5. Kakching district will go to the polls in the second phase.