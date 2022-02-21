Two-horse Cong and BJP race now has an emerging dark horse: NPP

Veteran Manipur politician and sitting MLA from Wankghei, Y Erabot Singh, seems to have got tired of being spurned by national parties. Ahead of the 2017 state Assembly polls, the then Ibobi Singh-led Congress dispensation’s “high-handedness” had forced him to switch to the BJP, he says. Now, for the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP has denied him ticket, fielding instead Ibobi’s nephew and Congress turncoat, Okram Henry Singh, from his constituency, forcing him to join the National People’s Party (NPP).

“I have lost faith in the big national parties. The NPP is secular, represents the Northeast voice, and it will give BJP competition, that’s why I joined it,” Erabot, 82, says.

The Manipur polls may essentially be a contest between the ruling BJP and the principal Opposition Congress, but the regional party NPP — which leads a coalition government under Conrad Sangma in neighbouring Meghalaya — is emerging as a notable contender in the fray.

In 2017, the NPP had played the role of a “kingmaker” as the party helped the BJP form its first government in Manipur by joining its coalition. The party had then won 4 out of 9 seats it contested. Seeking to expand its base in Manipur, the NPP will contest 39 of the total 60 seats in the current elections. Presenting itself as an alternative to the national parties, the NPP has been projecting itself as an independent, pan-Northeast party (it has some presence in Arunachal Pradesh too), which has taken a stand on issues concerning the region, such as the controversial AFSPA or the CAA.

“BJP or Congress — it’s an illusion that there are just two choices, like Pepsi or Coke. Why not try some freshly-squeezed orange juice instead? We are a fresh alternative, a party which is rooted in the region,” says Ratika Yumnam, the NPP’s youth wing chief, who earlier worked as an indigenous rights activist.

Yumnam might have glossed over the point that the NPP is an ally of the BJP government, led by N Biren Singh, but the fact remains that it has been an uneasy alliance.

In 2020, four NPP MLAs, who are also ministers, were about to pull the plug on the Biren government, with the crisis eventually averted by the BJP central leadership. Biren’s rivalry with the NPP’s Manipur face and Deputy CM, Y Joykumar Singh, has also been a sore point between the two sides. These rifts have now widened ahead of the polls, scheduled for February 28 and March 5.

Armed miscreants shot at the father of an NPP candidate L Sanjoy Singh’s father L Samjai Singh on 18 February night in Imphal East, who was admitted to a hospital. “This is an act of a coward targeting innocent people. This is not the first time that BJP supporters have targeted us”, charged Sonjoy Singh.

In the midst of his Manipur poll campaign, Sangma, while speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, says his party can fill a “political vacuum”. “With the Congress weakening and anti-incumbency against the BJP, there is a vacuum emerging, and we can fill it,” he says.

(With inputs from Jimmy Leivon)