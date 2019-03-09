Two Gujarat Congress MLAs quit, one joins BJP

In a setback to the Congress in Gujarat, two party MLAs — Javahar Chavda from Manavadar constituency and Parsottam Sabariya from Dhrangadhra — resigned from the Assembly on Friday, with one of them later joining the BJP, and the other expected to join the ruling party.

Since the Assembly polls two years ago, four MLAs have quit the Congress.

Hours after submitting his resignation to Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, Chavda, 55, four-time MLA who belongs to OBC Ahir community, joined the BJP.

Sabariya, a first-time MLA and a Koli leader, resigned late in the evening. He is likely to join the BJP in a day or two. Sabariya was arrested in October last year for allegedly accepting bribe from an accused in an irrigation scam for not raising the issue on the floor of the Assembly.

Last year, Congress leader and Jasdan MLA Kunvarji Bavaliya quit and joined BJP. Earlier this year, Unjha MLA Ashaben Patel quit Congress to join BJP.

After joining the BJP at party headquarters in the presence of ministers Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Jayesh Radadiya, Chavda said he quit the Congress despite being associated with it for three decades as he “could serve the people better by being in the ruling party”. Chavda said: “I do not have any dissatisfaction with the Congress but felt that by being in the ruling party, one could serve the people better… Under the current circumstances, I feel that it is necessary to strengthen the hands of (Prime Minister) Narendrabhai Modi.”

Sabariya, whose resignation from the Assembly was confirmed by Speaker Trivedi, however, could not be contacted. By evening, BJP issued a press release in which it quoted Chavda saying that he quit the Congress because of the infighting.