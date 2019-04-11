Over 16 candidates: Two ballot units needed in all polling booths at Pune and Baramati

With the final list of candidates ready for the Pune and Baramati Lok Sabha seats, it is clear that two ballot units will be needed in each booth in the two constituencies, as one unit will not be able to accommodate all the candidates contesting the elections.

Advertising

A ballot unit has 16 buttons, each representing one candidate, and the voter has to press the button that has the name and photograph of the candidate of their choice.

As the Pune seat has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, two ballot units will be needed to accommodate all the candidates. Baramati, meanwhile, has 18 candidates, so it will also need two ballot units per booth.

The Pune Lok Sabha seat has a total of 1,997 polling stations, so, with two ballot units per booth, 3,994 ballot units would be required. Baramati, with 2,372 polling stations, will need 4,744 ballot units.

“The election office has made a provision of 10 per cent more than the ballot units required in each of the two parliamentary seats. The distribution of most of the ballot units have been done among the assembly segment offices in Pune and Baramati parliamentary constituencies,” said Pune district’s Deputy Election Officer Monika Singh.

The assembly segment offices will further distribute the ballot units among the polling stations in their area, she said.