TV channels will soon run ‘fiction’ disclaimer before Rahul speeches: Devendra Fadnavis

Taking a jibe at the Congress president, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that like the disclaimers before TV serials, television channels will soon run disclaimers ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s speeches calling them “fiction”.

“In his speeches he only abuses the Prime Minister. Like the TV serials begin with the disclaimer that all the characters are fictional and have no resemblance to anyone living or dead, these channels will run disclaimers ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s speeches,” Fadnavis, who was campaigning in Gujarat, said, targeting the Congress’ manifesto and its promise of eradicating poverty.

“His (Rahul) great grandfather, grandmother, father and even mother had made similar promises in the past. But nothing happened. Again they are back with the same promises, but I want to ask how? They have promised Rs 72,000 (per year) to poor families, but do not have an answer to how they will manage the money.”

He also attacked the Congress manifesto’s aim to remove special powers given to the Indian Army. “Their manifesto says that they will remove the Army from Kashmir and end the special powers given to them (AFSPA). Tomorrow if someone attacks our armed forces and they can’t retaliate, then what will be our answer.”

Attacking the former Congress regime, he said that they lacked guts to retaliate against terror attacks in the country. “Modi government told the world that this is a new India. After 2014, we began our fight against terrorism. First after Uri (attack). But, Pakistan thought that it was the old India and it attacked again. But, we retaliated again. Today we have joined the leagues of America and Israel where we give befitting replies to terror activities.”

“But, there were two entities that raised questions and asked for proof of the Balakot strike. One was Pakistan, which was ashamed of itself after the strike, and another was Congress. If we had known that they would need proof, we would have tied a Congress leader to the rocket (aircraft) we sent to Balakot,” he said.

Fadnavis appealed to the people to vote for Ranjan Bhatt, the BJP candidate for Vadodara constituency, and thus vote for Modi. “It is Delhi’s election, not a gully election. We have to decide in whose responsible hands we want to hand over our nation,” he said.