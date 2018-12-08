69% turnout in Telangana, higher polling in rural seats

Telangana recorded about 69 per cent turnout in the Assembly elections held Friday. Polling was peaceful across the state and rural constituencies recorded higher turnout than urban segments.

The turnout in capital Hyderabad was 48 per cent till 4 pm. Medak constituency recorded the highest turnout with 75.75 per cent people casting their votes.

In Hyderabad, protests were held outside booths in Jubilee Hills, Chandanagar, Lingampally, Madhapur and Kondapur after people could not find their names on the voter lists.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta had to return disappointed from a booth after she could not find her name on the list. DGP, Railways and Road Safety, T Krishna Prasad, too, could not vote and took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

“I went to the polling station and I was told that my name is not there in the list in spite of having a Voter ID card issued by Election Commission after due verification. I returned home dejected. My right to vote has been

denied…,’’ he tweeted.

In Kodangal, from where state Congress Working president A Revanth Reddy is contesting, Congress workers staged protests outside several booths, alleging that polling staff directed villagers to vote for the ruling TRS. Police later dispersed the protesters. In Bhadradri Kothagudem, a sensitive district, police arrested 10 suspected Maoists for allegedly planning to disrupt the polling.

Meanwhile, TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao said: “We are confident of winning with an overwhelming majority.”