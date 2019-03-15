TMC MLA Arjun Singh, Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan join BJP, cite stand on airstrike

The BJP on Thursday welcomed a TMC leader, four-term MLA Arjun Singh, and Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan into the party. Both are expected to be in the BJP’s list of candidates for West Bengal and Kerala respectively, sources said.

The BJP, which has brought in leaders from other parties to strengthen its own position and weaken and embarrass the opposition ahead of every recent election, has already inducted a battery of MPs and MLAs ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders said that more are expected to join from Odisha and West Bengal. Most of the newcomers will figure in the candidates’ list, said a senior leader.

The Central Election Committee of the party is expected to meet on Saturday to clear candidates for the first three phases of polls.

On Thursday, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal leader Mukul Roy, who had defected from the TMC in 2017, welcomed Arjun Singh into the party. Singh, considered a popular leader in Barrackpore, is expected to be a strong candidate against TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi in that constituency. Click for more election news

Joining the BJP at the party headquarters, Singh said he was “shocked” at Chief Minister Banerjee’s comments on the Pulwama attack. “I gave 30 years to Banerjee. I was shocked at her comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Her statement has shaken the country… When the Indian Air Force carried out the strike, she demanded the body count of terrorists. If a leader does not have national interest on her mind, then she cannot do any good to her voters,” he said.

He also alleged that the TMC had replaced its slogan of “Maa, Mati, Manush” with “only money, money and money”.

On Singh’s move, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said, “People like him joined BJP for election tickets. It does not matter who is leaving the party. If they want to leave, let them go.”

Vadakkan, who joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, echoed Singh’s sentiments. “When Pakistani terrorists attacked our land, my party’s reaction to it was sad. It hurt me deeply when you question the integrity of the armed forces… I am deeply hurt and that is precisely the reason I am here,” he said.

Incidentally, on March 7, Vadakkan tweeted: “People of Uttar Pradesh beware of Jhootas of the BJP MLAs’ and MPs’ multipurpose use. BJP’s Jhoota surgical strike on BJP.” In fact, all the tweets on his handle this month have attacked the BJP. When former BJD leader Jay Panda joined the BJP, Vadakkan retweeted a tweet that said: “When there IT/money laundering issues against a politician, what do they do? They join BJP.” He had tweeted on February 24: “Once you join BJP, all your crimes are cleansed.”

On Vadakkan citing the party’s stand on the airstrikes, Congress’s Randeep Surjewala said that everyone who leaves a party to join another “searching for a better future” has to say something. “Till now he used to abuse Modi, so what is the opinion of Modi ji and Ravi Shankar ji on that?” he said.

Vadakkan, once close to Vincent George, who was with late Rajiv Gandhi and then became an aide of Sonia Gandhi in her initial days in active politics, became part of the Congress’ media department in the early 2000s. Vadakkan joining the BJP would be projected as a weapon against the Gandhi family, BJP leaders indicated.

Vadakkan has been wanting to contest from Kerala’s Thrissur, and sought a Congress ticket in the last two Lok Sabha elections. However, sources said, the leadership did not find him a formidable candidate. In the BJP, he is likely to be fielded in Thrissur or Ernakulam. Sources said the BJP could even consider him for Idukki.

The BJP, which maintains that a consolidation of Hindu and Christian votes in its favour could help the party emerge as a force in Kerala’s bipolar political scene, looks at Vadakkan as a Christian face. The leadership had made K J Alphons a Union minister with similar considerations.