Tundla (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tundla (sc) : Bye Election On 03-11-2020 (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tundla (sc) : Bye Election On 03-11-2020 Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Prempal Singh Dhangar. The Tundla (sc) : Bye Election On 03-11-2020 seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

tundla (sc) : bye election on 03-11-2020 Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prempal Singh Dhangar BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 91,11,672 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,55,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwan Singh Bharatiya Kisan Parivartan Party 0 Graduate 35 Rs 9,83,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmveer Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 8,87,666 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maharaj Singh Dhangar SP 3 5th Pass 52 Rs 10,10,10,741 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 44,00,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ Mithilesh Majhawar IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 26,45,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachin Kumar Mycol Den IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 84,936 ~ 84 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar Chak BSP 1 8th Pass 46 Rs 4,83,10,645 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar Parivartan Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 22,811 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Tundla (sc) : Bye Election On 03-11-2020 Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.