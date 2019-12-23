Tundi (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tundi Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Tundi Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Tundi (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

tundi Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhaskar Prasad Ojha BSP 1 Graduate 50 Sixteen Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Dip Narayan Singh AAP 8 12th Pass 46 Forty Lakh+ / 0 Dwaraka Prasad Lala IND 1 10th Pass 69 Seventy-Eight Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Gopal Mohali AIFB 0 Literate 55 Thirty-Six Thousand+ / 0 Gyan Ranjan Sinha IND 1 Graduate 57 One Crore+ / Eighteen Lakh+ Kishor Kumar Tiwary JD(U) 1 Post Graduate 42 Fifty-Four Lakh+ / Thirteen Lakh+ Mathura Prasad Mahato JMM 0 10th Pass 52 Two Crore+ / 0 Md. Shaukat Raza IND 0 Literate 50 Two Lakh+ / 0 Pradaip Kumar Modi IND 0 Graduate Professional 37 Six Lakh+ / 0 Raj Kishore Mahato AJSU Party 0 Graduate Professional 73 One Crore+ / 0 Saba Ahmad JVM(P) 0 Graduate Professional 71 One Crore+ / One Lakh+ Surendra Sharma CPI 0 12th Pass 50 Eight Lakh+ / Sixty Thousand+ Vikram Pandey BJP 0 12th Pass 36 Four Crore+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Tundi Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd