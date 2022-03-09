Tulsipur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tulsipur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tulsipur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kailash Nath. The Tulsipur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

tulsipur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Mashhood Khan SP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 3,00,28,387 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Atmaram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 45 Rs 55,16,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Bhuwan Pratap Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 2,09,43,936 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dheeraj Kumar IND 0 Literate 39 Rs 20,11,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dipendra Singh Dipankar INC 2 Graduate 32 Rs 88,82,894 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hidaytulla AAP 0 Literate 63 Rs 26,55,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Nath BJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 1,84,57,290 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,19,657 ~ 4 Lacs+ Mohammad Aamir Shah IND 2 8th Pass 49 Rs 11,40,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moteen IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 47,90,310 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mujeeburrahman IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 4,09,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,16,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Raksharam IND 0 Literate 55 Rs 29,85,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 3,35,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shubham Singh IND 1 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 2,55,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 42 Rs 70,40,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pratap IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 10,18,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zeba Rizwan IND 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 4,39,77,402 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,30,340 ~ 3 Lacs+

tulsipur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kailash Nath BJP 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,01,07,707 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Aatmaram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 40 Rs 7,82,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Mashhood Khan Masood SP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 2,45,24,634 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,06,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ Abdul Rahman IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 15,08,900 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arman Peace Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 52,810 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishn Kumar BSP 0 Doctorate 58 Rs 1,67,59,419 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,27,614 ~ 25 Lacs+ Mahbub Aalam Lok Dal 9 8th Pass 34 Rs 8,61,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Parvej Khan IND 2 8th Pass 31 Rs 14,38,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ Rajeshwar Mishra IND 4 Graduate 35 Rs 3,10,157 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Renu IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 15,16,700 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 67,789 ~ 67 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sohail Ahmad IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 89,300 ~ 89 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijai Pratap IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 6,45,954 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vineeta Yadav RLD 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 54,48,443 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zeba Rizwan INC 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 3,57,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

tulsipur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Masood SP 1 12th Pass 50 Rs 98,99,639 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 1,03,300 ~ 1 Lacs+ Akhilesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 1,32,101 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar RUC 0 Not Given 30 Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atma Ram BSRD 0 Literate 35 Rs 6,61,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hanumant Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 1,54,96,349 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kamlesh Kumar Singh INC 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 1,42,50,910 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 43,000 ~ 43 Thou+ Kaushlendra Nath JD(U) 0 Literate 43 Rs 68,42,935 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 8,57,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Krishna Ram IND 0 Literate 59 Rs 3,60,082 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maidani IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 21,67,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Tahir IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 68,500 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pujari JKP 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 8,05,530 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raffu IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 455 ~ 4 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeshwar Mishra AD 5 Graduate 31 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajit Ram IND 0 Literate 56 Rs 2,85,220 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Salmaan Zaheer BSP 2 Post Graduate 58 Rs 98,50,598 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 6,65,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Manohar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 15,70,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sridhar IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 8,90,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Triloki Nath IND 0 Not Given 74 Rs 71,50,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

