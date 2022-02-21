In Tulsipur, battle hots up after murder of SP ticket aspirant

The murder of a Samajwadi Party ticket aspirant for Tulsipur Assembly constituency in Balrampur district, Firoz Ahmed, alias, Pappu, 45, has intensified the poll battle here with the SP fielding his grandfather Abdul Mashhood Khan, a two-time MLA, and an alleged murder conspirator, Zeba Rehman, 33, joining the fray as an Independent.

Zeba, her father gangster-turned-politician and former MP Rizwan Zaheer, and her husband former Ranji player from Jharkhand Rameez Niyamat have been lodged in jail in connection with Ahmed’s murder.

Mashhood, 50, had won the Tulsipur seat twice in 2002 and 2012 on SP ticket. This time, the polling will take place here in the sixth phase on March 3.

On his way home in Balrampur on the night of January 4, Ahmed, 45, a local businessman, who had joined the SP in October last, was hacked to death. On January 10, Balrampur police had arrested the trio and three others (Shakeel, Merajul Haq, alias, Mama, and Mehfooz) — all lodged in jail — in this connection. Police said Haq and Mehfooz were involved in the killing, while others were accused of hatching the murder conspiracy.

Tulsipur Circle Officer Kunwar Prabhat Singh said the preliminary investigation found that Ahmed’s murder was “the fallout of political ambition as the accused were unhappy with his rising popularity and feared he could get the SP ticket. As Rizwan wanted the SP ticket for his daughter, they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ahmed.” “The bail application of Zeba is pending in the Allahabad High Court. She moved the HC after a Balrampur court rejected her bail plea,” added the CO.

Zeba had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly election from Tulsipur on a Congress ticket. She was defeated by BJP’s Kailash Nath Shukla. Shukla is in the fray again, while the BSP has fielded Bhuwan Pratap Singh. There are around 3.5 lakh electorates in the Tulsipur constituency, which is dominated by Hindus with nearly 2.3 lakh votes, including 60,000 Brahmin votes, followed by Muslims with 1.2 lakh votes.

Zeba’s cousin Shahid Kavi said, “She has been working in the constituency for the past seven years. We were sure that she would get the SP ticket. However, threatened by her popularity, her opponents hatched a conspiracy and framed Zeba and her family members in the murder case. Her opponents were aware of her winnability. People in the constituency know the truth behind the conspiracy, and they sympathise with her.”

SP’s Balrampur district president Parush Ram Verma said after Ahmed’s murder, he had sent three names — Abdul Mashood, Omkar Nath Patel and Ahmed’s wife Kehkasha — for the Tulsipur seat to the party high command for consideration. “Zeba’s name was not sent because she was in jail and it would have not been appropriate to recommend her. The party high command decided to field Mashood,” added Verma.

Kehkasha is the sitting chairperson of the Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat, a post that was previously held by her husband.

“Our family is supporting Mashhood, and We are seeking votes for him,” said Ahmed’s cousin Musheer Khan.