Tughlakabad (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tughlakabad (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: The Delhi assembly constituency will go to polls on February 8. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Sahi Ram of the AAP by a margin of 33701 votes. Sahi Ram defeated BJP candidate ( Vikram Bidhuri ). The last state assembly elections in Delhi were held on February 7, 2015 to elect 70 members.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP got the remaining three seats. While the AAP secured 54.3% of the votes, BJP got 32%. There are a total of 1.46 crore registered voters in Delhi — 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third gender.

tughlakabad Assembly Election 2020 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anita Kumari IND 0 Post Graduate 37 56 L+ / 23 L+ Arun Kumar Rashtra Nirman Party 0 10th Pass 40 7 L+ / 2 L+ Chaman Lal Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 5th Pass 65 43 L+ / 0 Hansraj Nagar IND 0 12th Pass 41 45 L+ / 0 Manoj Kumar Ray BSP 1 10th Pass 36 1 Cr+ / 13 L+ Rekha Singh IND 0 8th Pass 50 84 Th+ / 0 Sahiram AAP 3 10th Pass 59 1 Cr+ / 0 Shubham Sharma INC 1 12th Pass 29 21 L+ / 0 Shyam Kumar Sajag Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 31 1 L+ / 0 Vikram Bidhuri BJP 2 Graduate 43 78 L+ / 5 L+ View More

The BJP hopes to replicate its 2019 Lok Sabha success in Delhi where Assembly elections are slated to be held on February 8.

Delhi voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, giving it all seven seats.

The party’s vote share rose from 32.19 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections to 56.86 per cent in the May Lok Sabha elections. In the 2015 Assembly elections, however, it was reduced to just three of the 70 seats, the rest won by the AAP.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has failed to win assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which is one reason why the party is desperate for a victory in Delhi. The party last held power in the capital in 1998.

Check here all the details about Tughlakabad Assembly Elections Results.

