TTV Dinakaran’s AMMK announces first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu bypolls

TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) Sunday released the first list of 24 candidates in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, news agency ANI reported. The party also released names of nine candidates for the 18 assembly bye-elections due in the state.

For the Lok Sabha polls, Sarubala Thondaiman will contest from the Trichy seat while former speaker K Kalimuthu’s son David Annadurai will fight the polls from Madurai, the agency reported.

As per a report in The News Minute, nine of 18 MLAs, who were disqualified for declaring their support to Dhinakaran, have been renominated for the bypolls. P Vetrivel will contest from Perumbavoor in bypolls. Speaker P Dhanapal had disqualified the AIADMK MLAs on the ground that they had tried to pull down the party’s government in the state. The MLAs had expressed lack of confidence in Chief Minister E Palaniswami. Click here for more election news

In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK has stitched an alliance with the BJP, S Ramadoss’s Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and ‘Captain’ Vijaykanth’s DMDK. Stalin-led DMK, on the other hand, has formed an alliance with the Congress, CPI(M), Vaiko’s MDMK among others.

There are 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one in neighbouring Puducherry.

Lok Sabha elections and assembly byelections would be held in Tamil Nadu on April 18, in the second phase of the seven-phased polls. Elections will be held in Puducherry also on the same day. The results will be announced on May23.