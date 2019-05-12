Tripura West: Why people in Palpara and Asampara feel repolls were ‘unnecessary’

In Palpara village of Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, people feel the Election Commission’s call to hold a second round of polling was ‘unnecessary’ and it affected their daily lives. Repolls were held on Sunday in 167 polling stations in Tripura West constituency.

Advertising

“I had cast my vote on April 11. I didn’t see anything wrong during polling that day….no idea why repolls were ordered. But I am a farmer and my work was affected by this repoll. It was not needed,” Bhabatosh Das of Palpara said.

Sixty-year-old Das is a marginal farmer and owns a small piece of ancestral land. He said his work was affected due to the repoll but added that for the sake of exercising his “democratic right”, he had come to vote.

Comprising potters, workers, small traders and a small number of government employees, Palpara is a small village under Barjala assembly segment and is situated only 10 km from Agartala city.

Advertising

Similar reactions came from Asampara village of Majlishpur Assembly segment as well. Paresh Chandra Das, 80, of Assampara in Ranirbazaar sub-division, said there was no need of repolls. “I am 80 years old and infirm. I have to travel 1 km from my home to reach the polling station. My son helps me,” he said.

His son Prabir Das, who is a local businessman, said another round of polling disturbed his daily engagements. “This repoll process was unnecessary and disturbing. There was no need of it,” Das said.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies – West Tripura and East Tripura. While West Tripura constituency went to polling in the first phase of Parliament elections this year on April 11, polling in the latter was deferred from April 18 to 23 amid allegations of violence.

Subsequently, the Election Commission declared repolling in 168 out of 1,679 polling stations of West Tripura seat.

Returning Officer Vikas Singh told reporters that repolls were ‘peaceful, free and fair’. Till 5 pm, 72.32 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

“We installed cameras for videography inside and outside polling stations. We also engaged additional videographers to record all events which transpired during polling hours. Section 144 was imposed outside polling stations as well and patrolling was held,” the RO said.

However, Tripura Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Arindam Nath said they received reports of intimidation.

“We had reports of intimidation from Kasba, Chelikhola areas in Bishalghar (Sepahijala district) and from Totabari in Kakraban (Gomati district). We arrested one Bijoy Das for apparent intimidation from Kasba,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposition CPI (M) And Congress has claimed the repoll process was vitiated. “Despite assurances given by the EC and police authorities in the all-party meeting, intimidation and attacks occurred in various places like Sonamura, Bishalgarh, Shalgarah, Kakraban areas,” Tripura Congress vice-president Tapas Dey said.

BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said their election agents were thrown out of some polling stations at Bishalgarh sub-division.

Advertising

CPI(M) state secretary Goutam Das said party elections agents were not allowed to enter polling booths in a few areas. “Our election agents, supporters were not allowed to enter polling booths in some areas. We lodged a complaint with the authorities but nobody was arrested. People came out to vote despite threats and intimidation. We can only say we are partially satisfied,” Das said.