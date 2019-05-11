Safety still a concern as 168 booths in Tripura prepare for repoll

As 168 polling stations of Tripura goes to repoll on Sunday, electors say peace and safety remain their top priorities for voting. The re-polls, which were necessitated due to allegations of largescale violence and poll vitiation on April 11, are being held amidst tight security as 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are stationed for poll duty here.

Amalesh Dutta, Jharna Kar, Dulal Dey and others from Ramnagar assembly segment told indianexpress.com they had cast their vote on April 11 but many others like them were not allowed to vote.

“Voters were not allowed to vote when this Lok Sabha seat went to elections. We shall treat this repoll as revenge against looting democratic rights of people,” 65-year-old Jharna Kar said. She also said peace, rule of law and communal solidarity remain key issues for her in the election.

Pratima Paul, a 51-year-old voter in Barjala assembly segment, said that she would vote for peace and job opportunities for her children.

However, others like Prasenjit Kar feel there was not enough ground for repoll and that it was politically engineered. “Polling on April 11 was peaceful. Opposition political parties created a false alarm and confused Election Commission into holding a repoll,” Kar said.

Uttam Bhowmik and Babli Banik said they are still considering whether to turn up for voting tomorrow or not. “What is the point in voting? We cast our vote and what if some disturbance occurs again?” Bhowmik questions.

While scattered complaints of threatening voters have come from some areas, Deputy CEO Suman Rakshit said that tight security has been arranged to ensure incident-free and peaceful polling on Sunday.

Earlier on May 7, EC had announced repolls in 168 polling stations spread across 26 assembly segments in four districts and wrote to Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti informing him of polls held in the booths on April 11 being declared ‘void’.

These polling stations would undergo fresh polling from 7 am till 5 pm on May 12.

The decision of holding repolls in 168 polling stations was announced on basis of reports submitted by the CEO, general observers, Returning Officer and Special Election Observer Vinod Zutshi, who was sent for examining massive rigging and irregularities alleged by CPI(M) on the West Tripura seat.

CEO Taranikanti earlier said that 83.14 per cent voter turnout was recorded at the end of polling across 1,679 polling stations in West Tripura seat on April 11 and claimed the poll process was ‘peaceful’.

However, the official later shifted stand and said that over 800 complaints were received from different quarters about poll irregularities.

Following this, opposition CPI(M) and Congress in Tripura accused the ruling BJP of perpetrating violence and vitiating Lok Sabha elections at West Tripura seat. The two parties said polling in the seat was a ‘farce’ and demanded EC to revoke poll process and order fresh elections in the seat.

The ruling BJP has maintained it wasn’t behind any attack on the poll day. Instead, the party claimed its supporters were injured in Congress and CPI (M) sponsored assaults.