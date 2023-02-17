Tripura polls: Revised turnout rises to 87.63%; at 89%, more women voted than men

A day after Tripura went to polls, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) informed Friday that the revised turnout for the Assembly election was 87.63 per cent, after collating figures from all polling stations, many of which saw after-hours voting as electors turned up shortly before 4 pm when polling officially ended.

Since the electors had gathered at the polling stations before the deadline ran out, they had to be issued tokens and their votes had to be polled as per rules, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte had said late Thursday evening.

The officer had earlier said that while initial poll turnout figures of 81.10 per cent were received till 4 pm, polling was still underway in 125 polling stations and in many of them, voting continued till 8 pm. “The turnout is much higher than we anticipated, especially from women, Bru voters, those from the third gender, etc. The pace of voting was fast… The final figures will be much higher,” he had said.

An official from the CEO’s office informed Friday that as per the final figures, the turnout was 87.63 per cent with more women having voted compared to men. The data indicates that 86.12 per cent of the male electors turned up to cast their vote, while 89.17 per cent turnout was registered among female voters and it was 67.74 per cent for the third gender (77 voters).

According to the latest figures, the reserved constituency of Manu ST – where CPI(M)’s sitting MLA Prabhat Chowdhury contested against the BJP’s Mailaphru Mog and former MLA Dhananjoy Tripura of the TIPRA Motha – recorded a turnout of 92.09 per cent – the highest in any Assembly constituency in the state.

Other Assembly constituencies which saw over 90 per cent turnout include Sabroom, where the Opposition Left-Congress partnership’s possible chief minister-designate Jitendra Chaudhury contested, besides Belonia, Shantirbazaar, Herishyamukh and Jolaibari – all in South Tripura district – indicating a generally high turnout in most southern parts of the state.

Apart from these, Nalchar in Gomati district and Suryamaninagar in West Tripura district saw 90 per cent plus voting on Thursday, along with Kamalasagar, Pratapgarh, Majlishpur, Bamutia and Mohanpur in the West district.

Interestingly, the lowest turnout across the state was registered at Town Bardowali Assembly constituency where Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha contested in his sitting seat against three-term MLA and Left-Congress candidate Ashish Kumar Saha. The seat saw a turnout of 79.94 per cent as per the latest figures.

Similarly, Dhanpur constituency, which gave former chief minister and Opposition leader Manik Sarkar four victories in the past, but saw Sarkar step down to make way for a younger Kaushik Chanda against BJP heavyweight and Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, saw a turnout of 88.51 per cent.

Kailashahar Assembly constituency in Unakoti district, where state Congress chief and former minister Birajit Sinha contested, saw polling of 81.54 per cent, while Banamalipur constituency, the erstwhile home turf of former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb where BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee contested this time, saw a 80.51 per cent turnout.

The figures are likely to get updated further when the postal ballot data is included.