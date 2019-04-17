Tripura parties have more days to campaign, but lack funds or energy

Though campaigning was re-opened for East Tripura (ST reserved) Lok Sabha constituency where polling has been deferred till April 23, most political parties seem reluctant to restart their campaign. While the parties are expected to conduct some door-to-door campaigns over the next few days, it is clear that most of them have exhausted their funds to do anything bigger. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya has said his party is suffering from fund crunch due as the money was spent on poll rallies held in the official campaign period.

Advertising

“We are suffering from fund crunch. We can’t hold any more big rallies. But we are planning to hold small door-to-door campaigns, street corner meetings, bazaar sabha (market meetings) etc”, Bhattacharya said. He said a small public meeting was today held at Ambassa in Dhalai district, 94 Km from here.

“Poll campaign was already finished. Now we shall have to make new plans and programmes for campaign,” veteran CPI (M) leader and Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar told reporters. He too said the Left alliance is not planning big rallies and no star campaigners are expected in these additional days The Congress held door-to-door campaigns in some parts, but is still busy finalising strategy for the bonus period.

“Campaign is going on. But since official campaign was stopped yesterday, the new strategy is being finalised,” Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey said. Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) spokesperson Mangal Debbarma said the tribal party held poll campaign at Unakoti and North Tripura districts, 160 km from here. However, the party, which is an ally of the ruling party in the state, has not held any large poll campaign rallies till date, even in the official campaign period.

Tripura has got two Lok Sabha seats – West Tripura and East Tripura (ST reserved) constituencies. While West Tripura seat went to polls on April 11 in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, East Tripura constituency was supposed to undergo polling on April 18. The Election Commission deferred polling in the seat till April 23 on security grounds and asked the state electoral authority to ensure situation conducive for free and fair polls.