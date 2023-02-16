scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Seizures of cash, liquor, other poll freebies in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya up 20 times from 2018: Election Commission

A total of Rs 14.05 crore in cash, Rs 9.31 crore worth of liquor, Rs 85.76 crore of drugs, Rs 4.32 crore of precious metals and Rs 34.39 crore of other freebies have been seized in the three states so far, the Election Commission said.

A team set up the Election Commission seized dry ganja worth Rs 9.27 crore in Sephahijhala and destroyed ganja worth Rs 3.75 crore in West Tripura (ECI)
The Election Commission of India Thursday said seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies meant for distribution in the states of Tripura, where polling is ongoing, and poll-bound Meghalaya and Nagaland, have increased twenty-fold compared to the 2018 Assembly elections.

In a statement, the ECI said its thrust on “inducement-free elections” had led to sustained efforts towards election expenditure monitoring. During the 2018 election season, total seizures of Rs 7.24 crore were made, the ECI said. This year, as of Thursday, seizures of Rs 147.84 crore had been made.

This comes as Meghalaya and Nagaland gear up for polls scheduled to be held on February 27. Meanwhile, polling is ongoing in Tripura on Thursday.

Also Read |Tripura votes on Feb 16; Nagaland, Meghalaya on Feb 27, counting on March 2

A total of Rs 14.05 crore in cash, Rs 9.31 crore worth of liquor, Rs 85.76 crore of drugs, Rs 4.32 crore of precious metals and Rs 34.39 crore of other freebies have been seized in the three states so far, the ECI said.

“In Tripura, where enthusiastic voting is currently underway today, seeing the sensitivity of drugs and illegal ganja (cannabis) cultivation, a special team consisting of the District Police, Forest department officials, Border Security Force (BSF), Anti-Narcotics and other agencies was formed in Sepahijhala and West Tripura district,” the ECI said.

The team has seized dry ganja worth Rs 9.27 crore in Sephahijhala and destroyed ganja worth Rs 3.75 crore in West Tripura, the ECI said.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 13:49 IST
