Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: How and where to check

The Election Commission of India will announce results for the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies on March 2. The trends will be available from 8 am.

Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs and other election equipment from a distribution centre, ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The results for the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly elections will be announced on March 2. Voting in Tripura took place on February 16, whereas Nagaland and Meghalaya underwent polling on February 27. The exit polls showed that the BJP was tipped to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which witnessed re-polling in four of its polling stations on Wednesday after the Election Commission declared them void.

According to the exit poll figures, the BJP was also set to marginally improve its tally in Meghalaya. However, the ruling NPP, the figures predicted, would continue to remain in power in Meghalaya, with no party predictably being able to cross the halfway mark in the 60-member Assembly.

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Results: How to check 

The results for the Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya can be checked on the official website of the Election Commission: https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Go to the website and click on the tab called ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March-2023’ to check election results for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. According to the website, trends will be available from 8 am on March 2.

The results can also be checked on the Voter Helpline App which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

You can also follow The Indian Express live blogs for the latest election coverage.

V Sabareesan: Tamil Nadu's first family's premier son-in-law

Apart from the Assembly elections, results for bypolls to five seats in four states will also be announced. These results can be found on the Election Commission website, under the ‘Bye elections to Assembly Constituency March-2023’ tab. Results to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad (Maharashtra), Erode (Tamil Nadu), Sagardighi (West Bengal), Ramgarh (Jharkhand) and Lumla (Arunachal Pradesh) will be announced on March 2.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 14:59 IST
