Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland exit poll results to be announced today

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland exit polls: Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are the first states to go to the polls this year and the ruling and opposition parties, and political pundits have a keen eye on the results. Although the three states will only get a new government till March 2, the exit polls, which will be declared today after 7 pm, will be closely observed by the contesting parties.
While the BJP aims to consolidate its position in the Northeast, it is definitely looking at a stiff fight from the regional powers. Tripura, in 2018, had seen a major shift in its political structure as the BJP besieged the Left bastion, winning 44 of the 60 Assembly seats. However, this year, the party is facing stiff resistance from Pradyot Debbarma-led Tipra Motha, which enjoys support among the tribals.
In Meghalaya, the fight continues to be a four-cornered contest. In the last Assembly polls, although the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party winning 21 seats, Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party, which had won 20 seats, had managed to form the government following an alliance with the BJP. However, this time, with no pre-poll alliance in place, the Congress, BJP, NPP and TMC are looking to win a majority on their own. In Nagaland, CM Neiphiu Rio, whose NDPP had formed the government following an alliance with the BJP in 2018, has renewed its ties with the saffron party. The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which had emerged as the single-largest party in the last Assembly polls faces a tough election as many of its leaders have since quit to join NDPP.
Meghalaya was granted statehood on January 21, 1972, and since then it has seen 10 Assembly elections.
Regional parties and Independents have remained consistent in their influence in the House over the years. The Congress was once a solid presence but is now faced with a weak organisation after being affected by a series of desertions. Just ahead of the elections, the BJP said it would contest the elections on its own and not with the National People’s Party (NPP) with which it was part of a ruling alliance for the last five years.
Since 1993, when it made its debut in the Meghalaya Assembly elections, the BJP has contested six elections. However, its seat tally and vote share have remained dismal. The party contested the most seats (47) in 2018, winning only two. Its vote share saw an increase to 9.63 per cent. (see graph above) Hariskishan Sharma writes
The percentage of voter turnout in the Nagaland Assembly Elections was recorded at 72.99 per cent till 3 pm this afternoon, while it was 63.91 per cent for Meghalaya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also encouraged the voters, particularly the young & first-time voters – in both states to come out and vote in record numbers.
Polling will be held till 4 pm, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2. Follow live updates
With the Meghalaya elections underway, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was seen casting his vote in his constituency of South Tura in the Garo Hills.