Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland exit poll results to be announced today

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland exit polls: Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are the first states to go to the polls this year and the ruling and opposition parties, and political pundits have a keen eye on the results. Although the three states will only get a new government till March 2, the exit polls, which will be declared today after 7 pm, will be closely observed by the contesting parties.

While the BJP aims to consolidate its position in the Northeast, it is definitely looking at a stiff fight from the regional powers. Tripura, in 2018, had seen a major shift in its political structure as the BJP besieged the Left bastion, winning 44 of the 60 Assembly seats. However, this year, the party is facing stiff resistance from Pradyot Debbarma-led Tipra Motha, which enjoys support among the tribals.

In Meghalaya, the fight continues to be a four-cornered contest. In the last Assembly polls, although the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party winning 21 seats, Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party, which had won 20 seats, had managed to form the government following an alliance with the BJP. However, this time, with no pre-poll alliance in place, the Congress, BJP, NPP and TMC are looking to win a majority on their own. In Nagaland, CM Neiphiu Rio, whose NDPP had formed the government following an alliance with the BJP in 2018, has renewed its ties with the saffron party. The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which had emerged as the single-largest party in the last Assembly polls faces a tough election as many of its leaders have since quit to join NDPP.