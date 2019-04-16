Tripura: Manik Sarkar appeals voters to avenge alleged poll-rigging while voting in second phase

Former Tripura chief minister and CPI (M) politburo member Manik Sarkar Tuesday urged voters to avenge an alleged poll-rigging held in West Tripura Lok Sabha seat during polling hours on April 11 while voting at East Tripura constituency on Thursday. He also asked them to stand firm against any attack.

The communist party Tuesday held a mass sit-in-demonstration at Orient Chowmuhani here and demanded re-poll in over 460 polling stations of West Tripura constituency. The party also demanded all security arrangements to be put in place for ensuring a free and fair election on April 18 at East Tripura seat.

Terming the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Tripura ‘rigged’, the state Left Front Committee had Sunday said it apprehends violence during polling hours on April 18 and appealed voters to put up strong resistance against any attack.

“Avenge what was done on poll day in West Tripura seat. Don’t look out for police personnel. If attackers come in front of you, look them in the eyes. They will not find space to run away. Stand firm and stand determined. All voters are preparing themselves in this way in all booth areas (in East Tripura constituency),” Sarkar said at the sit-in-demonstration while reiterating the appeal to resist attacks.

He further said that holding a free and fair Lok Sabha election on April 18 would be an ‘acid test’ for the Election Commission. “It will be an acid test for them (EC). If people lose faith, everyone will face trouble,” Sarkar said.

Later in the day, a three-member delegation of CPI (M) led by the party’s state secretary Goutam Das met Director General of Tripura Police Akhil Kumar Shukla and demanded flag march by central and state armed forces and other confidence building measures in sensitive areas of East Tripura seats to check attempts of terrorising voters.

A statement issued by CPI (M) office secretary Haripada Das said this evening that the party has demanded security checking in all entry points that lead to areas under East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency and said all outsiders should be sent outside the poll-bound areas.

The DGP assured them to take all necessary steps for free and fair election at East Tripura seat on Thursday.