Despite Modi brand tea shop, this Tripura BJP worker is brewing thoughts of a govt job

Gouranga Chandra Das runs a tea stall in Tripura’s Gomati district. But his is not just any tea stall, not when it is named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘Modiji Ka Special Cha ebong Tiffin House’ (Modiji’s Special Tea and Tiffin House) has been now brewing for three years.

Das (44) lives at Netaji Chowmuhani area of Kakraban in Gomati district, 55 km from here, and is a president of a booth committee under BJP’s Kakraban Mandal. He used to run a laundry shop before. “I started the laundry business in 2011 after I failed to land a government job. I ran it for six years. In November 2017, I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s story — about his rise from a tea vendor to becoming Prime Minister and opened my Modi brand tea stall,” says Das, adding how business is good.

The Modi-brand tea stall offers black tea and milk tea at Rs 4 and Rs 5 per cup, respectively. Add a home-made roti-sabzi combo and he makes around Rs 1,200 every day. Sometimes, he hires vehicles from friends and goes around with his mobile Modi tea outlet.

But he’s still aching for a government job. “A government job makes life easy. I have requested my party leaders to consider me in any post they deem fit. It will make earning daily bread and butter easy. But my Modi brand tea business is going good.”

Das passed his Madhyamik examination before his father died. Being the only son, the family burden soon came upon him. “I have tried appearing in recruitment examinations but didn’t have any luck. CPI (M), which ruled Tripura for 25 years, did not grant jobs to anyone but their own. I have been anti-Left all through. So, I started my own business,” he explains.

But he still has some advise for people like him who want to take up entrepreneurship. “I will ask everyone to believe in themselves and start their own business. Government jobs are good, but self-employment is also a nice idea.”