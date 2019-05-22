Lok Sabha elections 2019 results: Citizenship Bill, nationalism key factors in Tripura

As the country gets ready for vote counting on May 23, the fate of 24 candidates will be decided in Tripura, who were in poll fray in two Lok Sabha seats of the state. The elections saw the BJP and Congress jostling with each other over issues like Citizenship Amendment Bill, nationalism and NYAY scheme and it is to be seen if they will have any bearing on results.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Suman Rakshit informed indianexpress.com that counting will begin at 8 AM on Thursday amid tight security in 40 counting halls spread across 17 locations in the state.

While main issues for the BJP revolved around reviving Brand Modi and nationalism, the Congress focused on Citizenship Amendment Bill, unemployment and NYAY scheme. CPI(M), on the other hand, was seen to have mostly reduced to simply reacting against the BJP over communalism and their alleged ‘attacks on democracy’.

Tripura’s two seats, West Tripura and East Tripura constituency – went to polls on April 11 and April 23 respectively. The West Tripura constituency has 13,47,377 voters, out of which 81.66 percent cast their votes on April 11. However, opposition CPI (M) and Congress alleged violence and poll vitiation in the seat and demanded fresh elections.

Subsequently, the Election Commission sent Special Election Observer Vinod Zutshi to oversee demands of re-election and following his scrutiny, repolls were held in 168 out of 1,679 polling stations in the constituency on May 12.

The Lok Sabha seat saw sitting MP Shankar Prasad Dutta battle against BJP candidate Pratima Bhowmik, Congress’s Subal Bhowmik, Brishaketu Debbarma of Tripura’s ruling ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), Maman Khan of Trinamool Congress and few independent candidates to hold his fort.

Among them, BJP’s Pratima Bhowmik, who is also general secretary of the party in Tripura, emerged as the major challenger this year. However, political watchers say equations could be well jeopardised in the seat since Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik might be a dark horse. Bhowmik used to be BJP vice president till March this year, when he shifted camps after he was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from the saffron party.

In East Tripura constituency, 82.46 percent of 12,61,861 voters exercised adult franchise rights on April 23. The seat, where polls were deferred from April 18 on security grounds, has got sitting MP Jitendra Chaudhury contesting against nine candidates this year including Tripura ‘princess’ and Congress candidate Pragya Debburman, BJP’s Rebati Tripura and others.

In East Tripura seat, Congress candidate Pragya Debburman emerged as the major challenger, leaving BJP well behind, due to her royal factor and slogans against controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was promised by BJP in its manifesto.

The Communists have won 11 times since 1952 in both West Tripura and East Tripura constituency. While the last non-Left MPs from Tripura were Santosh Mohan Dev and ‘Rajmata’ Bibhu Kumari Devi in 1991 Lok Sabha, CPI (M) has emerged victorious for last six Parliament elections consecutively from the state.