Tripura: IPFT accuses Congress of bribing voters amidst Lok Sabha polls, demands action

The minister wrote to Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti demanding ‘appropriate action’ against the Congress leader for violating the model code of conduct.

Voters in Agartala during the first phase of voting. Elections to the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat has been deferred till April 23. (Express Photo/File)

Tripura’s ruling ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) Friday accused state Congress president Pradyot Kishore Debburman of distributing cash to influence voters in favour of his party amidst ongoing Lok Sabha election process and said the Congress leader is trying to create ethnic conflict in the state.

“Three women leaders of the IPFT and Ananta Debbarma (former IPFT vice president) joined Congress in exchange of money. Youth leader Shuklacharan Noatia was also lured with money. But he has defeated the temptations and has come back to the party. Pradyot is violating the model code of conduct. Large amounts of money are being given away to purchase votes,” IPFT supremo and revenue minister in Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government NC Debbarma told reporters this morning.

The minister wrote to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti demanding ‘appropriate action’ against the Congress leader for violating the model code of conduct.

NC Debbarma has also accused Pradyot of creating ethnic conflict between tribal and non-tribal people with his slogan ‘Poila Jati Ulo Party’. The slogan which means ‘Jati first, Party later’ was raised during a series of protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill in January this year.

Earlier on Thursday, one Mintu Debbarma, an IPFT supporter, was arrested for attacking the convoy of Congress Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Debburman on her way back to Agartala from a public meeting at Khowai district, 60 km from here. He was later slapped by Pragya’s brother and Pradesh Congress president Pradyot, for which an FIR was lodged against him.

NC Debbarma today said that Mintu Debbarma is a ‘man of IPFT’ but claimed his innocence and that he was falsely implicated for attacking Pragya. The minister has demanded action against Pradyot for attacking a person in police custody.

Tripura Congress vice president Pijush Kanti Biswas earlier clarified that Pradyot would suffer legal consequences if he was found guilty. However, the Congress leader questioned silence of Tripura Police about other incidents where BJP Lok Sabha candidate Pratima Bhowmik was seen threatening an IPS officer with death while he was on duty during the run up to Lok Sabha polls.

