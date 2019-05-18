Tripura HC seeks EC reply on writ for fresh elections in West Tripura

In a notice served during the hearing of a petition seeking to countermand polling in West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, the Tripura High Court has ordered the Election Commission to furnish its response by May 21 citing urgency of the case.

Advertising

Earlier Wednesday, CPI (M) Lok Sabha candidate for West Tripura constituency Shankar Prasad Dutta filed a writ petition with the Tripura High Court seeking to countermand polling in his constituency and hold fresh elections. He claimed a series of notifications issued by the poll watchdog following polling on April 11 proved elections were not free and fair.

Dutta’s writ with the High Court was filed after a previous petition filed in the Supreme Court for urgent hearing on similar grounds was turned down, asking him to take up the issue with the High Court.

Speaking to indianexpress.com this morning, Shankar Prasad Dutta’s counsel Tapas Dutta Majumder said, “The petition was heard by Justice Arindam Lodh of the High Court of Tripura. The Court has issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura and Returning Officer of West Tripura seat and asked them to furnish their reply within May 21, considering urgency of the matter.”

Advertising

Usually, a period of four weeks is given to respondents for filing reply of writ petitions, however, the response period was brought down to four days.

Advocate Shaktimoy Chakraborty, who is representing the poll watchdog, said that no urgent hearing was admitted for the petition by the High Court and claimed his clients would submit their response to the High Court on May 20 as per his own submission.

“There was no mention of urgent hearing. Election results would be announced on May 23. The case has to be heard before that. Besides, I would be unavailable on the day preceding announcement of election results. So, we pleaded the Court to grant a date on May 21”, Chakraborty informed.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats – West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies. Among these, West Tripura went to polls on April 11 where Opposition CPI (M) and Congress alleged largescale violence and poll rigging in the seat, demanding fresh elections. Subsequently, the Election Commission held repolls in 168 out of 1,679 polling stations of the constituency on May 12. Polling in West Tripura seat was deferred from April 18 to April 23 on security grounds.