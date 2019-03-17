Tripura has perfectly conducive atmosphere for Lok Sabha polls, says CEO

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti Sunday said that the state has a perfectly conducive atmosphere to hold the Lok Sabha elections. The CEO’s comments come amid allegations of largescale pre-poll violence levelled by the opposition CPI (M), saying the democracy has been murdered in Tripura.

Speaking to reporters here, the CEO said he was hopeful of conducting a peaceful, free and fair general election in Tripura. On the issue of security, Taranikanti said that adequate central security forces would be deployed in Tripura. Some central paramilitary personnel have already arrived and more would come. They would be deployed in confidence-building measures like patrolling, area domination etc., based on vulnerability and criticality of polling stations, he added.

“We shall deploy flying squads, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams to ensure observance of Model Code of Conduct. Election observers shall also visit the state. We have atmosphere perfectly conducive for holding Parliament elections here,” the CEO said.

CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das had said in February that democracy is almost over in Tripura as over 1,500 persons allegedly came under attack in incidents of poll violence in last few months in the state. Das had further claimed that there is no conducive atmosphere for holding Parliament elections.

On this, the CEO said that some complaints on poll-related issues were lodged in each of the eight districts of Tripura. Most of these complaints were resolved, he added.

Tripura Rajya Sabha MP Jharna Das Baidya said in a complaint to the CEO two days back that her husband and police officer Kaushik Baidya was injured in what she claimed to be a political attack. The CEO informed that Director General of Police (Tripura) Akhil Kumar Shukla has ensured necessary steps being taken in the direction.

Over 30,000 applications were submitted to the state electoral authority for addition, deletion and correction of names of voters till now as per the election officials. 90 per cent of these applications have already been processed including 5,700 deletions.

Polls will be held in Tripura in two phases on April 11 and April 18 at West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies respectively.