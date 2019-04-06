Tripura state government neglected voters’ priorities, finds study report

Voters’ priorities in Tripura were neglected by the incumbent state government, an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report said.

Tripura Survey Report – 2018, an annual report published by ADR, studied 1,000 adult respondents across two Parliamentary constituency seats of the state with cross-sectional representative sampling technique. The study was conducted between October till December last year, prior to General Elections to the Parliament, 2019 to understand voter’s priorities and performance of the state government on governance issues.

The research study also found that the performance of the incumbent state government was ‘below average’ in terms of agricultural loan availability, better employment opportunities and law and order.

The study report revealed the government to have performed “poorly” in providing better employment opportunities and availability of water for agriculture in rural Tripura. The government had poor performance in terms of providing school education and safe drinking water in urban areas of the state, it observed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) jointly dislodged CPI (M) led Left Front rule after 25 years in the 2018 assembly elections. The BJP-IPFT combine came to power with the promise of better job opportunities, action against corruption, crime and better wages for skilled and unskilled labourers.

However, the ADR study has revealed that the incumbent state government has not lived up to voters’ aspirations in terms of 10 governance related issues which include livelihood, law and order, safe drinking water supply, law and order.

ADR has maintained that the study was conducted to ascertain the most pressing governance issues which voters of India perceive to be affecting their daily lives. The report also said that it was aimed to investigate if electors are happy with the governments they elected.

On voting behaviour and preferences, the study report found that in 45 per cent cases, people chose political parties as ‘very important’ for deciding where they would cast their votes. It also revealed that 21 per cent of voters chose the distribution of cash, liquor and gifts to be ‘very important’ factor about their choice of voting, which shows the scope of gross loss of judgement.

18 per cent of respondents knew that they could obtain information about criminal records of the candidates. However, in response to a different question during the survey, 42 per cent of people said they didn’t have any serious problem in voting in favour of such criminal candidates.